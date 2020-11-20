NZ vs PAK 2020-21: Will take advice from seniors but will make independent decisions, says Babar Azam 

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who has been recently appointed as the Test captain of his side, believes that he will take independent decisions as a skipper. Azam said that he will take advice from seniors in the team like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali when he needs it. But overall, he stated that he will bring in his experience of captaining the white-ball side into Test cricket, and will back his instincts.

Babar also stressed that the extra responsibility of captaincy will not put pressure on his batting. He believes that he has always thrived under pressure, and it only brings the best out of him.

"I have always played with pressure. When I came into the Pakistan team early on there was pressure on me to perform. We have to face challenges every day. Now there is a new challenge and responsibility and I will try to use my experience from white-ball cricket," Babar Azam was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I take advice from seniors and have learnt a lot from Saifi (Sarfaraz) and even Azhar (Ali). Whatever I have learnt and what they taught me, I am trying to apply those things and if need arises I will talk to them but in the end I will take independent decisions according to my mind-set," he further added.

We know we have always performed well against New Zealand: Babar Azam

Babar Azam is also confident that Pakistan will do well against New Zealand as they have a good record against them of late

Pakistan are set to tour New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series beginning December 18. The Pakistan skipper has full faith that his side will play well against the Black Caps. He also himself likes to play under pressure, especially abroad, where batsmen need to adapt to the conditions.

"I try to enjoy myself as a batsman and I enjoy challenging situations. I know the team relies on me and I enjoy playing under pressure, especially abroad," Babar Azam said.

"We are going to New Zealand after having played a lot of cricket, and we are excited as a team because we know our worth. We know that we have always performed well against New Zealand, be it in New Zealand or anywhere else," he further added.

It will be interesting to see how Babar Azam takes to life as a skipper in Test cricket, and whether he is able to help Pakistan have a successful tour of New Zealand.