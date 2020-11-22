The Pakistan side which is headed to New Zealand for a T20 and Test series next month will face fewer quarantine restrictions compared to what they encountered in England earlier this year, according to a report in the Express Newspaper.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the COVID-19 test results of the 50-strong touring contingent. However, they have made it clear that unlike England, no player testing positive will be allowed to travel this time.

After reaching Auckland, the Pakistan squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine which will include 3 days of total isolation in the beginning. The players and support staff will not be allowed to leave or meet each other on these three days.

New Zealand bound Pakistan squad arrival at the hotel in Lahore. #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/4rsWsZJTdV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2020

A COVID-19 test will be conducted on the fourth day, after which the tourists will be divided into groups of 15. Members of these groups, which will include both players and support staff, will live and train in their own separate bases. They will not be allowed to interact with other groups for the remainder of their quarantine period.

Once these 14 days are over, another test will be conducted, after which the players and officials will be free to practice with each other.

Pakistan's experience in England

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates his match-winning hundred against New Zealand in World Cup 2019.

When the Pakistan team toured England in July and August, they were subjected to a strict 14-day quarantine with a COVID-19 test every 5 days. Even after returning negative results for all these tests, their movement was heavily restricted.

Although the PCB hasn't allowed families to travel alongside the participants, the restrictions are expected to be a lot more relaxed in the Kiwi nation.

Advertisement

Look who is here at the Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan Cricket 👀#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/VoBwAtFwcf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2020

New captain Babar Azam's Pakistan will lock horns with the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps in 3 T20Is starting 18th December. The last time these two sides came head to head, it was Azam's nonchalant 101 not out that took his team over the line at World Cup 2019. A 2-match Test series will follow, with Mount Maunganui hosting the first match from 26th December.