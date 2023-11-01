NZ vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand will take on South Africa in match number 32 of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Both the teams are currently in the top four of the points table. The Kiwis are third with eight points six matches, while the Proteas are second with 10 points from six games.

After beginning the World Cup with four consecutive wins, New Zealand have lost their last two matches. They went down to India by four wickets by Dharamsala and were subsequently defeated by five runs by Australia at the same venue. In a high-scoring game, New Zealand conceded 388, but then responded with a commendable 383, falling tantalizingly short of the target.

Since the loss to Netherlands, South Africa have won three matches in a row. Their last win against Pakistan in Chennai did not come in convincing fashion though. Chasing 271, they crumbled from 121/2 to 260/9, sneaking home by one wicket in the end. Batting second remains South Africa’s Achilles' heel.

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and South Africa have met 71 times in the one-day format, with the latter enjoying a significant 41-25 lead in the head-to-head numbers. There have been no tied encounters between the two sides, while five matches produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 71

Matches won by New Zealand: 25

Matches won by South Africa: 41

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 5

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

While New Zealand have a poor head-to-head record against South Africa in ODIs, they have been dominant over the Proteas in the 50-over World Cup. The Kiwis won six of the eight matches played between the two sides in the ICC event. In fact, New Zealand have beaten South Africa five times in a row in the ODI World Cup, starting 2003.

Last 5 New Zealand vs South Africa ODI matches

The last ODI between New Zealand and South Africa was during the 2019 World Cup. Before that, they clashed back in 2017 in a five-match series.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between New Zealand and South Africa:

NZ (245/6) beat SA (241/6) by 4 wickets, Jun 19, 2019

SA (150/4) beat NZ (149) by 6 wickets, Mar 04, 2017

NZ (280/3) beat SA (279/8) by 7 wickets, Mar 01, 2017

SA (271/8) beat NZ (112) by 159 runs, Feb 25, 2017

NZ (289/4) beat SA (283/9) by 6 runs, Feb 22, 2017