NZ vs WI 2020: Darren Bravo, Rachin Ravindra score tons in drawn encounter between New Zealand A and West Indies

The three-day warm-up match between New Zealand A and West Indies at Queenstown ended in a draw on Sunday, with the hosts having a particularly good time with the bat.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand A put up a dominant batting effort to post an impressive 308 for 3 on the board.

Opening the innings, Rachin Ravindra was the star of the show for New Zealand A, compiling an impressive 112 from 187 balls. Occupying the crease for 270 minutes, Ravindra hit 11 fours and two sixes during his innings.

After his opening partner Will Young perished for 27 from 55, Ravindra featured in a second-wicket stand of 160 with Henry Nicholls. The latter also shone brightly, contributing a handsome 76 from 108 balls. He hit eight fours in his 167-minute stay before being sent back by Raymon Reifer.

There were useful contributions from the New Zealand A middle-order as well. Devon Conway, who has been picked in the T20I squad, made an unbeaten 46 from 63 with six fours, while Joe Carter remained not out on 41 from 62 balls.

West Indies had a tough time with the ball, with Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder and Reifer claiming one scalp each. Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Rahkeem Cornwall all remained wicketless.

New Zealand A keep West Indies to 366 despite Darren Bravo ton

Darren Bravo

Having put up an impressive first-innings score, New Zealand A began well with the ball as Blair Tickner bowled John Campbell for 4. Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo then featured in a 112-run stand for the second-wicket to bring the innings back on track.

Brathwaite looked set to complete a half-century when he was trapped LBW for 47 by Jacob Duffy. Bravo and Shamarh Brooks then joined hands in a third-wicket stand of 122.

Bravo went on to complete an excellent century, and was looking good for a bigger score when he was eventually dismissed for 135 from 214 balls by Ravindra. Bravo’s wonderful knock included 13 fours and 5 maximums.

Brooks, however, missed out on a hundred, perishing for 80 from 152 balls. West Indies skipper Roston Chase contributed 42, but the lower order faltered and the team was all out for 366.

Duffy was the standout bowler for New Zealand A with 3 for 49. Tickner chipped in with two while all the other bowlers claimed a wicket each.

New Zealand A finished on 124 for 1 in the second innings. Young made an unbeaten 64 from 147 while Conway was undefeated on 41 from 89 as the match ended in draw.