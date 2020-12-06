NZ vs WI 2020: 'Massive win in the first Test something to build on', says Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was delighted with his men's performance in the first Test as they beat the West Indies by an innings and 134 runs.

Asked to bat first on a green pitch, the Kiwi batsmen look composed. Williamson led from the front and got a career-best score of 251. New Zealand declared at a mammoth total of 519-7 after batting for almost two full days.

Kane Williamson was happy with his own innings. But more importantly, he was glad that his team dominated the opposition despite playing Test cricket after a long time. He believes the Kiwis should build on this momentum and perform even better in the second Test.

"It was nice after such a long break to put in a strong performance. A really good collective effort but something to build on. It's important we take some lessons from this into the next one (and) ... the big thing for us is to keep improving as a group," Kane Williamson was quoted as saying by Reuters after the end of the first Test.

It was a great lesson to try and be patient: Kane Williamson

The New Zealand pace quartet was relentless throughout the first Test.

The New Zealand pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult , Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson ran through the West Indies batting order in the first innings as they bowled them out for just 138. After enforcing a follow-on, the Kiwi bowlers looked dangerous again to wrap up the game on the third day itself.

But a fighting hundred from Jermaine Blackwood and a well-made 86 from Alzarri Joseph helped the West Indies take the game into Day Four. Kane Williamson was not disappointed by this. Instead, he wanted his bowlers to take it as a learning curve. He advised them to be patient with their line and length, and that wickets will come if they remain consistent.

"Full credit to the bowling attack. Sometimes when you hit your areas and the ball is moving around and you're taking the edge then you sort of get a little bit ahead of yourself. It was a great lesson for us to try and get back to being patient and knowing you will get opportunities if you stay in your areas. It was great the guys stuck with it," Kane Williamson asserted.

The second Test between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from December 11. While the Kiwis will look to clean sweep the series, the West Indies will try their best to level the series and get their first win on the tour.