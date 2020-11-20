NZ vs WI 2020: Shane Bond believes Kyle Jamieson can land an IPL contract with good performances in T20Is

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond believes that if Kyle Jamieson performs well in the T20Is against West Indies, he can get his maiden IPL call-up. Jamieson impressed cricket fans last summer when his all-round abilities in the Tests and ODIs against India helped New Zealand win both the series comfortably.

Even though Jamieson has not made his T20I debut yet, Bond is of the opinion that if he makes the most of his chances, he can turn out to be a big star for New Zealand across all three formats.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he does in T20, there are always opportunities in the T20 game. With another IPL around the corner, who knows what can happen. Things in this game can change pretty quickly," Shane Bond was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Kyle Jamieson has taken his game to another level: Shane Bond

Shane Bond is also of the opinion that Kyle Jamieson has taken his game to another level.

Shane Bond believes that Jamieson has taken his game to the next level after sensational performances last summer. He credited the New Zealand A tours for the role they played in Jamieson's development.

Bond also heaped praise on Jamieson for improving himself. The player worked on his weaknesses even when there was no competitive cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamieson has come back stronger and Bond is extremely excited to see how things pan out for the fast bowler.

"I thought he was sensational last season. He's certainly taken his game to another level, and I think that's a sign of the investment New Zealand Cricket made in him - the value of those A tours and programs. He's learned about travelling and what is required to be at the top," Shane Bond said.

"The second part is the credit that Kyle deserves for going away and continuing to improve on areas that he had. He's a hugely exciting talent, he obviously offers many skills," he further added.

The first T20I between the West Indies and New Zealand will be played on November 27th. It will be interesting to see how Jamieson performs if he gets a chance in the shortest format.