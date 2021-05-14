NZC hands maiden national contracts to Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips; drops Ajaz Patel 

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips have earned their maiden national contracts.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) declared the national contracts' list on Friday (May 14). While Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips received their first contracts, NZC did not offer a contract to Test specialists Ajaz Patel and BJ Watling.

Ajaz Patel was a part of the list last year but has been dropped this time around. On the other side, Watling has informed the authorities about his decision to quit all forms of cricket after the ICC World Test Championship Final against India.

Here is the complete list of players who received national contracts from NZC for the 2021-22 season.

Players offered national contracts for 2021-22: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner.

Selector Gavin Larsen stated that, even though Ajaz Patel missed out on a contract this time, he would continue playing the frontline spinner's role for the team in their overseas tours. Larsen also heaped praise on Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and BJ Watling.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips took their games to another level: Gavin Larsen

Daryl Mitchell has played 22 international matches for New Zealand.

Daryl Mitchell has played a vital role in New Zealand's recent success. The all-rounder recorded his maiden Test ton against Pakistan at Hagley Oval while he also scored some crucial runs in the T20Is versus Bangladesh.

His compatriot Glenn Phillips has amassed over 350 runs in his last 14 T20I matches. Philipps has registered one century and two fifties for the Black Caps in T20Is. Commenting on the two rising stars' performances, Gavin Larsen said:

"I'd like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming season and, in particular, newcomers Daryl and Glenn. Receiving your first national contract is a great moment in any player's career and both thoroughly deserve their elevation."

"There's no question Daryl and Glenn took their games to another level over the summer and have added to the growing depth of talent we now enjoy," added Larsen.

Larsen also acknowledged BJ Watling's contribution to the New Zealand cricket team. He concluded by saying Watling was right up there with the best wicketkeepers in the world.