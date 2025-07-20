Obstructing the field controversy: Why was Tammy Beaumont given not out in Deepti Sharma's over in ENG-W vs IND-W 2025 2nd ODI?

The Indian women cricket team's appeal for 'Obstruction of field' mode of dismissal against England opener Tammy Beaumont was turned down in the second ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday, July 19. TV umpire Jacqueline Williams had ruled it not out after adjudging it to be unintentional contact from the 34-year-old, who was only trying to regain her ground.
The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings sent down by all-rounder Deepti Sharma as the right-handed batter clipped a delivery to the right of mid-wicket. As Jemimah Rodrigues fired a throw low to Richa Ghosh, the keeper appealed, identifying that the England batter might have got in the way of the throw intentionally as the ball hit her foot. On-field umpires Anna Harris and Rob White discussed with the batter before sending it upstairs.
After multiple replays, the TV umpire ruled the decision in favor of England, recognizing it as unintentional contact from Beaumont. The incident sparked a feeling of deja vu when Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end three years ago at the same venue after the latter backed up too far out of her crease.
Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones opening partnership sets the tone for England's convincing victory
After a lengthy rain delay, the second ODI got underway with the contest reduced to 29 overs per side. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt had won the toss and elected to field first. Sophie Ecclestone starred with outstanding figures of 6-0-27-3 to restrict the tourists to 143/8 in 29 overs. Emily Arlott and Linsey Smith also took a couple of wickets.
Chasing a revised total of 115 from 24 overs, Beaumont and Amy Jones stitched a solid 54-run opening stand in 10.2 overs to set the tone for the home side. Although Beaumont (34) and Sciver-Brunt (21) lost their wickets, Jones remained unbeaten on 46 to guide England home by eight wickets with three overs to spare.
The series-decider will take place on July 22 at Chester-le-Street.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️