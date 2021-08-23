ODI series to start early-September, as Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan players

After some confusion around the upcoming ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan, due to Afghanistan's political situation, the latest developments have come as a glimmer of hope. Pakistan has now issued visas to Afghan players, indicating that the series will most likely take place according to schedule.

The news was shared by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, through his official Twitter handle. He wrote,

"Pakistan has issued visas to Afghanistan's cricket team, we hope and pray that the Afghan cricket team will bring smiles to the faces of their countrymen..."

پاکستان نے افغانستان کی کرکٹ ٹیم کو ویزہ جاری کر دیا ہے، ہم امید اور دعا کرتے ہیں کہ افغان کرکٹ ٹیم اپنے عوام کی چہروں پر مسکراہٹیں لائے گی...... “زما دا اخلاص نہ ڈکے نیکے حیلے اؤ دعاگانے تاسو سرا دی۔” #AfganistanCricketTeam — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 22, 2021

Change of venues takes the series to Sri Lanka

The series was shifted from the UAE to Sri Lanka due to the IPL rendering venues unavailable.

The series was originally planned to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but according to ESPNcricinfo, that plan fell apart, as the venues were rendered unavailable due to the second leg of the IPL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had offered to host the matches in Pakistan, but the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) declined. Finally, last month, the boards agreed to shift the 3-match ODI series to Sri Lanka.

The cooperation extended by @OfficialSLC signifies the strong cordial relationship between us.

Special thanks to Mr. Ambassador @MAshrafHaidari, @OfficialSLC leadership, Sri Lankan Govt.especially Hon'ble Minister @RajapaksaNamal for their sincere efforts and cooperation. https://t.co/Pz75m7qiAO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2021

According to the travel plan, as reported by ABP Live, the Afghan team will first go to Pakistan by road, before boarding a flight to Colombo. Both teams will spend three days in quarantine upon their arrival in Sri Lanka. The series is expected to get underway from the 3rd of September, with all three matches to be played in Hambantota.

Last week, after the Taliban's coup in Afghanistan, ACB's CEO, Hamid Shinwari, said that the Taliban will allow cricket to go on unhindered, indicating that all of Afghanistan's upcoming cricketing assignments will remain unaffected.

