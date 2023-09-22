Odisha T20 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jharkhand vs Assam (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Mukhtar Hussain

The final of the Odisha T20 League 2023 was played on Friday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Jharkhand locked horns against Assam in a high-scoring affair where Assam emerged victorious to lift the title.

After being asked to bat first, Assam posted a mammoth 219 on the board, thanks to a scintillating ton from their skipper Riyan Parag. He scored 119 off just 56 balls. Jharkhand picked up six wickets in total, with Vikash Singh and Sushant Mishra finishing with two each.

In reply, Jharkhand kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. As a result, they finished their innings on 166/8 to lose the game by a big margin of 53 runs. Anukul Roy top-scored with 42 for them. Mukhtar Hussain grabbed three wickets for Assam as they lifted the title by defending the total successfully.

Odisha T20 2023 Most Runs List

Assam skipper Riyan Parag lit up the Barabati Stadium on the final night of the Odisha T20 League 2023. He smashed 11 fours and nine maximums to score 119 off just 56 balls to power his side to a mammoth total. Riyan finished as the highest run-scorer in the competition, having scored 212 runs in three innings.

Rohit Rayudu of Hyderabad finished at the second spot in the most runs charts in the Odisha T20 League 2023. Rayudu scored 185 runs in four outings at an average of 61.66. He was the leading run-scorer for his side and finished below Parag in the most runs list.

Virat Singh of Jharkhand fell cheaply in the final against Assam. He was knocked over on eight and as a result, Jharkhand finished as the runners-up. Singh took his runs tally to 155 in five games and finished among the top three run-scorers in the Odisha T20 League 2023.

Most Wickets list after Final

Mukhtar Hussain was brilliant in the final against Jharkhand. The right-arm pacer from Assam picked up three wickets and conceded only 27 runs in his four overs. It helped his side defend the total successfully. Hussain took his tally to 10 wickets in four games and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Odisha T20 League 2023.

Riyan Parag led Assam from the front with both bat and ball. After hitting a sensational ton in the final, Parag registered figures of 2/33 in his four overs. Parag finished the Odisha T20 League 2023 with nine wickets to his name and finished below his teammate in the most wickets list.

Rakshann Readdi of Hyderabad finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the Odisha T20 League 2023. Readdi grabbed six wickets in four games and finished below Parag in the most wickets list. Ravi Teja also picked up six scalps in the competition and finished below his teammate.