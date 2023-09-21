Odisha T20 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kerala vs Chhattisgarh (Updated) ft. Rohit Rayudu and Rakshann Readdi

There were two league games held on Wednesday in the first edition of the Bhairab Chandra Mahanti Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament. Both fixtures were held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Assam were scheduled to take on Odisha B in the 11th game of the competition. Persistent rain resulted in the game being washed out. The two sides shared two points each and it helped both sides qualify for the semi-finals of the Odisha T20 League 2023.

In the 12th game, Chhattisgarh opted to bat first against Kerala and posted 173 on the board, thanks to 68 from Rishabh Tiwari at the top of the order. Vinod Kumar picked up three wickets for Kerala. Vishnu Vinod then scored a quickfire 85 off just 35 balls to help Kerala chase down the total in just 16.4 overs.

Odisha T20 2023 Most Runs List

Rohit Rayudu of Hyderabad leads the most runs charts in the Odisha T20 League 2023. Rayudu has scored 155 runs in three games so far and has played a key role in them reaching the semi-finals. Rayudu has averaged 77.50 with the bat and will be looking to step up in the knockout stages.

Virat Singh of Jharkhand follows Rayudu in the most runs list. Singh has scored 147 runs in three games at an average of 147. He has been dismissed only once in the Odisha T20 League 2023 and will play a vital role for the Jharkhand side in the semi-finals of the Odisha T20 League 2023.

Kartik Biswal of Odisha A sits below Singh in the list of most runs of the Odisha T20 League 2023. Biswal has smashed 108 runs in three outings so far in the competition and is a vital cog in the Odisha A batting lineup. He tried hard but failed to take his side into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Odisha T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 12

Rakshann Readdi of Hyderabad continues to lead the most wickets charts of the Odisha T20 League 2023. Readdi has picked up six wickets in the competition so far. He has averaged an impressive 6.50 with the ball and will be looking to add to his tally when he takes the field in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ravi Teja has also picked up six scalps in the Odisha T20 League 2023 and sits below his teammate in the most wickets list. Teja has been averaging 6.33 with the ball in hand and forms a solid bowling pair along with Readdi.

Mukhtar Hussain of Assam follows Teja in the list of most wickets of the Odisha T20 League 2023. Hussain has grabbed six wickets in two outings so far and is placed third in the most wickets list. He will play a key role for the Assam side in the semi-finals.