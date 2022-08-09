"Oh God, I am playing only one format" - Shikhar Dhawan on making peace with being considered only for India's ODI team

Team India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan claims that only playing a solitary format for the side does not concern him. The left-handed batter has not been in the scheme of things when it comes to Test or T20 cricket for quite a while now.

With the likes of Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill occupying the slots at the top in the longest format, Dhawan last played a Test for India in 2018. In T20I cricket, the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, has left Dhawan below in the pecking order.

Claiming that he does not let negative thoughts affect his process and performance, Dhawan said in an interview with PTI:

"I never let this feeling creep into my system that "Oh God, I am playing only one format or I am playing an ODI series after a long time. Will my body respond well to the rigours of international cricket or will it not? Frankly speaking, I don't like entertaining these thoughts."

Despite a swarm of youth taking over the Indian team setup, the southpaw is still considered to be a vital member of the ODI squad. His chemistry at the top with skipper Rohit Sharma stands strong as ever and he is on the lookout to represent the nation at the 2023 ODI World Cup as well.

Adding that he looks to make the most of the opportunity given to him, the Delhi-born player continued:

"I am always counting my blessings and if I am playing one format for India, I should try and make the most of it and give it my all. I am a very positive person. You won't find a negative bone in my body."

He was last seen leading Team India in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan completed a clean sweep in the three-match series to mark his second series win as captain.

"I think now, at 36, I am fitter than ever before and also skill-wise" - Shikhar Dhawan

The grueling international calendar riddled with bilaterals and franchise cricket on the side has left several players gasping. Despite age not being on his side and sporadic cricket action, Dhawan maintains his rhythm and much like the majority of his career, has remained far from injury or niggles.

Claiming that he is arguably in the best shape of his life, he said:

"I think now, at 36, I am fitter than ever before and also skill-wise, I have gotten better. Gym sessions, skill sessions, running and yoga, these four things are core aspects of my training,"

Shikhar Dhawan will next be seen leading Team India in their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue are scheduled to compete in three ODIs, beginning on August 18 (Thursday).

Edited by Ankush Das