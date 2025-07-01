"Oh, God, no, I hadn’t even thought about that" - England star reacts to tennis comparison with Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England batter Harry Brook has reacted to the Tennis comparison between him and Indian Test captain Shubman Gill ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The right-handed batter heaped praise on India's new number four, claiming that it was excellent to watch, but hopes not for too much in the remainder of the matches.

Both Gill and Brook were excellent in the opening Test in Leeds. The former, leading India for the first time in Tests, scored 147 in the first innings but perished for a single-figure score in the second. Meanwhile, Brook made 99 in the first innings, reducing India's lead to six runs that eventually proved instrumental in England's five-wicket victory.

When asked if the rivalry between him and the Indian skipper is like Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the Yorkshire batter said he hasn't thought of it that way. However, he sees himself coming up against Gill several times in the next few years. Brook told The Times of India:

"Oh, God, no, I hadn’t even thought about that. He’s obviously a very good player and hopefully, I can play enough cricket for England to be playing against him plenty of times. Watching him last week, he’s very good, plays the ball late and plays fast bowling very well. So hopefully, we don’t see too much of that for the rest of this series. But yes, I’m sure hopefully we’ll play a lot of cricket against each other."

Gill and Brook would have been up against one another last year when England toured India for five Tests. However, the Englishman had pulled out of that series due to his grandmother's demise. The series saw the Indian youngster finish as the second-highest run-getter with 452 runs in nine innings at 56.50.

Shubman Gill and co. under pressure after England go 1-0 up in Leeds

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

With England registering a confident five-wicket victory by gunning down 371, the tourists must draw level at Edgbaston in the second Test. Although these are early days for the youngster, the 25-year-old's captaincy drew criticism after India failed to defend 371 on a tricky day five surface.

The big question mark for Team India will be the availability of Jasprit Bumrah, who had a considerably heavy workload in the opening Test, sending down 43.4 overs.

