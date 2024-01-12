Old video of Virat Kohli getting run out after mix-up with Rohit Sharma goes viral after Rohit-Gill incident 

An old video of Virat Kohli getting run out following a mix-up with Rohit Sharma went viral on social media after the latter’s dismissal in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Fans were, however, divided over the comparison between the two run outs.

The Mohali clash between India and Afghanistan marked Rohit’s comeback to the T20I format. He previous match for the Men in Blue in T20Is was the 2022 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide.

India won the toss in Mohali and asked Afghanistan to bat first. The bowlers did a good job of restricting the visitors to 158/5. However, the Men in Blue got off to a disastrous start in the chase as Rohit was run out on the second ball.

The Indian captain hammered a delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi to the right of mid-off and set off for a single. His opening partner Shubman Gill was, however, ball watching and did not respond to his captain’s call. Rohit was thus left stranded and walked off seething in anger.

Following the Indian skipper’s dismissal, an old video from 2013 in which Kohli was run out following a mix-up with Rohit went viral on social media.

In the clip which is from an India vs Australia ODI, Kohli pushes a delivery down the ground and calls for a single. Rohit, however, hesitates and stays in his crease, leading to the run out of Kohli at the striker’s end for a duck.

Rohit, however, made amends for the run out of Kohli, smashing a brilliant 209 off 158 balls, hitting 12 fours and 16 sixes. Team India posted 383/6 on the board batting first in the match in Bengaluru. Australia responded with 326 as James Faulkner hammered 116 off 73 balls.

Rohit Sharma downplays Mohali run out after India’s win

Following India’s six-wicket win in the Mohali T20I against Afghanistan, skipper Rohit downplayed his run out and his outburst at Gill.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Indian captain reflected on the incident.

"These things happen. When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings," he said.

Gill was out for 23 off 12 in the chase. Shivam Dube guided India home with 60* off 40 balls.

