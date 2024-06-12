"Old Virat Kohli would have been much better" - Sanjay Manjrekar wants star batter to adopt pre-IPL 2024 batting template during 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli should resort to his batting template before IPL 2024 to combat the challenging pitches during the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old star responded to critics of his T20 strike rate by batting more aggressively during the 2024 IPL season.

He scored a staggering 741 runs at a strike rate of almost 155, contrary to his career IPL strike rate of under 132. However, a similar aggressive batting style hasn't worked thus far on the arduous New York tracks in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli has scored a dismal five runs in two innings against Ireland and Pakistan at a strike rate of 62.50.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the India-USA clash on Wednesday (June 12), Manjrekar felt Kohli should bat more methodically like he used to until the pitches become flatter again.

"The problem with Virat Kohli is that there has been a lot of talk about his strike rate over the last two years, and he completely changed that during this IPL season. His strike rate had reached 150, although others had almost 200, but that is a different topic. He probably must have come to the T20 World Cup with that same mindset, but given the pitches, the old Virat Kohli would have been much better," said Manjrekar.

He added:

"So, I feel someone should tell him to bring back that earlier version of himself and then change again when the pitches become flat."

Despite back-to-back low scores, Kohli boasts incredible numbers in T20 World Cups. The champion batter averages over 71 at a strike rate of 130.67 in 29 outings.

"While Indian media obsesses over Virat & Co, Jasprit Bumrah quietly wins games for India single-handedly" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Following India's thrilling six-run win over Pakistan, Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant display by taking a dig at Virat Kohli. The ace pacer produced outstanding figures of 3/14 in four overs to help India defend a sub-par 119 against their arch-rivals.

Taking to his X handle, Manjrekar said:

"While Indian media obsesses over Virat & Co, Jasprit Bumrah quietly wins games for India single-handedly. By far the best player in the Indian team & has been for a while now."

While Kohli has struggled with the bat, Bumrah has been the Player of the Match in both Indian wins thus far at the 2024 T20 World Cup with brilliant bowling displays against Ireland and Pakistan.

The duo will be back on the field when India takes on co-hosts USA in New York on June 12.

