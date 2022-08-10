Oman to host 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers from August 20 onwards 

Oman have been chosen as the host for the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers from August 20 to 24. A total of four nations will take part in the preliminary stage, out of which one will be awarded a spot in Group A of the main tournament alongside India and Pakistan.

UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will face each other in a round-robin format with the table topper being awarded the elusive spot.

UAE and Kuwait earned the qualifier berth by competing in the ACC Western Region 2020 while Singapore and Hong Kong made it through the ACC Eastern Region 2020 tournament.

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1 is set to host Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers from 20th August to 24th August with the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore competing for the sixth spot amongst test playing nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

All matches will take place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al-Amerat. Chairman of Oman Cricket and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council, Pankaj Khimji, said in a statement:

“We are indeed grateful on being chosen as hosts to stage the Qualifiers of the Asia Cup 2022. We assure Oman to be at the top of its hospitality and its facilities for all the teams in the Qualifiers. We also offer sincere thanks to ACC and SLC to select Oman as the venue for the Qualifiers of ACC's marquee event."

Oman recently successfully conducted the qualifiers for the 2021 T20 World Cup. The 3000-people capacity ground hosted eight nations who competed across 12 matches to earn a spot in the Super 12s.

The group stage of the 2022 Asia Cup will begin from August 27 with an opening day clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host a total of 10 matches, including the final, while the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to three matches.

Asia Cup 2022 qualifying round full schedule

August 20 - Singapore vs Hong Kong, Oman Cricket Academy Ground

August 21 - UAE vs Kuwait, Oman Cricket Academy Ground

August 22 - UAE vs Singapore, Oman Cricket Academy Ground

August 23 - Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Oman Cricket Academy Ground

August 24 - Singapore vs Kuwait, Oman Cricket Academy Ground

August 24 - Hong Kong vs UAE, Oman Cricket Academy Ground

