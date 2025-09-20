"Oman has put up a stronger fight compared to Pakistan"- Top 10 funny memes after India's hard-fought win vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025

Team India beat Oman by 21 runs in their final group match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As a result, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side ended the group stage unbeaten at the top of the points table.After opting to bat first, India managed to score a decent total of 188 for eight in 20 overs, on the back of a sensible half-century from Sanju Samson (56). Opener Abhishek Sharma (38), Tilak Varma (29), and Axar Patel (26) played supporting roles in the batting department. Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem picked up two wickets apiece for Oman with the ball.In response, Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) hit half-centuries to help Oman put up a fight in the chase. However, it was not sufficient as they could only reach 167/4 in 20 overs, falling 22 runs short of the target.Friday night's Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman provided entertainment to the fans. They conveyed their reactions to the game by posting funny memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:&quot;Oman has put up a stronger fight compared to Pakistan,&quot; a fan wrote on X.&quot;Extremely proud of the unit, they showed excellent character&quot; - Oman captain Jatinder Singh after loss vs India in Asia Cup 2025Speaking at the post-match presentation, Oman skipper Jatinder Singh applauded his teammates for putting on a fighting performance against a top team. He said:&quot;Extremely proud of the unit, they showed excellent character. We were under pressure but how we were able to respond for large parts of the match was commendable. The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. I mentioned earlier that we lack some experience and exposure.&quot;Shedding light on the road ahead for his team, Jatinder continued:&quot;Moving forward, we have the World Cup qualifiers in Oman and we are very ready for that.We are grouped with Papua New Guinea and Samoa and we saw the kind of performance we can show against the top ranked team in the world.&quot;Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will square off in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday (September 20) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.