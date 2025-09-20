  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Indian Cricket Team
  • "Oman has put up a stronger fight compared to Pakistan"- Top 10 funny memes after India's hard-fought win vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025

"Oman has put up a stronger fight compared to Pakistan"- Top 10 funny memes after India's hard-fought win vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:24 IST
Fans react after India
Fans react after India's win against Oman in Asia Cup 2025. (Images: X - BCCI, @Ctrlmemes_, @GemsOfCricket)

Team India beat Oman by 21 runs in their final group match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As a result, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side ended the group stage unbeaten at the top of the points table.

Ad

After opting to bat first, India managed to score a decent total of 188 for eight in 20 overs, on the back of a sensible half-century from Sanju Samson (56). Opener Abhishek Sharma (38), Tilak Varma (29), and Axar Patel (26) played supporting roles in the batting department. Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem picked up two wickets apiece for Oman with the ball.

In response, Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) hit half-centuries to help Oman put up a fight in the chase. However, it was not sufficient as they could only reach 167/4 in 20 overs, falling 22 runs short of the target.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Friday night's Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman provided entertainment to the fans. They conveyed their reactions to the game by posting funny memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"Oman has put up a stronger fight compared to Pakistan," a fan wrote on X.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"Extremely proud of the unit, they showed excellent character" - Oman captain Jatinder Singh after loss vs India in Asia Cup 2025

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Oman skipper Jatinder Singh applauded his teammates for putting on a fighting performance against a top team. He said:

"Extremely proud of the unit, they showed excellent character. We were under pressure but how we were able to respond for large parts of the match was commendable. The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. I mentioned earlier that we lack some experience and exposure."
Ad

Shedding light on the road ahead for his team, Jatinder continued:

"Moving forward, we have the World Cup qualifiers in Oman and we are very ready for that.We are grouped with Papua New Guinea and Samoa and we saw the kind of performance we can show against the top ranked team in the world."

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will square off in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday (September 20) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications