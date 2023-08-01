East Zone batter Riyan Parag continued his brilliant batting form by smashing his second century in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy on Tuesday, August 1, in Puducherry.
West Zone and East Zone square off in the 14th match of India's premiere 50-over domestic tournament on Tuesday, August 1. East Zone captain Saurabh Tiwary won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Abhimanyu Easwaran (38), Utkarsh Singh (50), and Virat Singh (42) got starts in the top order but fell without converting them into big knocks. The middle-order failed to capitalize on the platform as the East Zone slumped to 157/5 after a promising start.
Parag (102) took the onus on himself and rebuild his side's innings with a match-defining 150-run partnership with Kumar Kushagra (53) for the sixth wicket. He showed maturity as he played watchfully in the first half of his innings when the opposition bowlers were in flow as he took 48 balls to reach half-century. The youngster shifted gears effortlessly and accelerated well, racing away to his century in just 66 balls.
The 21-year-old's onslaught ensured East Zone reached a daunting total of 319/7 in 50 overs. En route to 102* (68), Parag smashed five sixes and six fours, with a strike rate of 150. It was his second century in the last three games in Deodhar Trophy within a week.
Fans took note of Parag's consistent performances in the Deodhar Trophy. They applauded him and hoped that he would reciprocate similar performances in higher-level cricket as well in the future. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the same:
Riyan Parag and Manisankar Murasingh star in East Zone's thumping 157-run victory against West Zone
In a steep chase of 320, the West Zone batting unit crumbled under pressure and bundled out for 162 in just 34 overs. West Zone opener Harvik Desai (92) waged a lone battle but did not receive any support from his teammates.
After Parag's heroics with the bat, Manisankar Murasingh (5/28) did the job with the ball for East Zone as he picked up a five-wicket haul to dent West Zone's chase.