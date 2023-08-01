East Zone batter Riyan Parag continued his brilliant batting form by smashing his second century in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy on Tuesday, August 1, in Puducherry.

West Zone and East Zone square off in the 14th match of India's premiere 50-over domestic tournament on Tuesday, August 1. East Zone captain Saurabh Tiwary won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Abhimanyu Easwaran (38), Utkarsh Singh (50), and Virat Singh (42) got starts in the top order but fell without converting them into big knocks. The middle-order failed to capitalize on the platform as the East Zone slumped to 157/5 after a promising start.

Parag (102) took the onus on himself and rebuild his side's innings with a match-defining 150-run partnership with Kumar Kushagra (53) for the sixth wicket. He showed maturity as he played watchfully in the first half of his innings when the opposition bowlers were in flow as he took 48 balls to reach half-century. The youngster shifted gears effortlessly and accelerated well, racing away to his century in just 66 balls.

The 21-year-old's onslaught ensured East Zone reached a daunting total of 319/7 in 50 overs. En route to 102* (68), Parag smashed five sixes and six fours, with a strike rate of 150. It was his second century in the last three games in Deodhar Trophy within a week.

Fans took note of Parag's consistent performances in the Deodhar Trophy. They applauded him and hoped that he would reciprocate similar performances in higher-level cricket as well in the future. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the same:

#DeodharTrophy #indvsir pic.twitter.com/Mhz0NvKJYj Just the difference between riyan parag and S.Ahmed. one is selected for Ireland series without any contribution to any team and other one is scoring runs in domestic but get trolled everytime.

What a performance by him

Hope he performs well in rest of domestic season this year @IDCForum Riyan parag performed really well in 2 matchesWhat a performance by himHope he performs well in rest of domestic season this year

102* runs from just 68 balls including 6 fours & 5 sixes against West Zone.



This is Riyan Parag's 2nd hundred in just 5 days - What a talent. RIYAN PARAG SHOW IN DEODHAR TROPHY.102* runs from just 68 balls including 6 fours & 5 sixes against West Zone.This is Riyan Parag's 2nd hundred in just 5 days - What a talent. pic.twitter.com/0EJz2wu3XS

East Zone inching closer to the Finals vs South Zone

#DeodharTrophy pic.twitter.com/u3iRBcdHNL Riyan Parag you have done it.East Zone inching closer to the Finals vs South Zone

Mayank @_mayyyank for Riyan Parag ! Clean striking, powerful shots and quick running between the wickets was the highlight of Parag's cracker of an innings



#DeodharTrophy pic.twitter.com/yrgUJ50FTG for Riyan Parag! Clean striking, powerful shots and quick running between the wickets was the highlight of Parag's cracker of an innings

Tanmay Pathak @TweetingTanmay @rajasthanroyals @ParagRiyan He is a fighter! This is some tenacity! Scoring two hundreds in five days! Magnificent Riyan Parag!!!

Rahul Gogoi @UtdRahul_ Riyan Parag in domestic circuit is quite good. He unduly gets all the criticism. Can't wait for the day when he proves the critics and trollers wrong.

MUKUT SARMA @MukutSarmah Meet Riyan Parag! At just 21, he's been through trolls and laughter, but his unstoppable perseverance and self-belief silenced the doubters! A true fighter who overcame numerous hurdles with phenomenal strength! pic.twitter.com/aIXTvuQ6HV twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/s… Meet Riyan Parag! At just 21, he's been through trolls and laughter, but his unstoppable perseverance and self-belief silenced the doubters! A true fighter who overcame numerous hurdles with phenomenal strength! #riyanparag @ParagRiyan #Assamese

Dikshant @kdikshant3 @rajasthanroyals @ParagRiyan Expected this in emerging asia cup but he failed to deliver

The Contest Guy @BoliMocr @CricCrazyJohns If a player plays in IPL, obviously he has some talent. But what use it is if it doesn't happen when needed like Ind-Pak final last week.

Tanmay Pathak @TweetingTanmay 🏼 🏼 🏼 @CricCrazyJohns Brilliant, magnificent, awesomeness!!! Top knock in a crucial knock out game against a strong West Zone team! Hats off Riyan Parag!!!

Gaurav @Gaurav06779955 @rajasthanroyals @ParagRiyan In India's premier one-day tournament, against the best Indian domestic players. Great stuff; keep the consistency going.

Gulshan Yadav @Gulshanyadav100 @rajasthanroyals @ParagRiyan Next time he will break kohli record 🤣🤣🤣

Riyan Parag and Manisankar Murasingh star in East Zone's thumping 157-run victory against West Zone

In a steep chase of 320, the West Zone batting unit crumbled under pressure and bundled out for 162 in just 34 overs. West Zone opener Harvik Desai (92) waged a lone battle but did not receive any support from his teammates.

After Parag's heroics with the bat, Manisankar Murasingh (5/28) did the job with the ball for East Zone as he picked up a five-wicket haul to dent West Zone's chase.