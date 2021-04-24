On 48th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar requests COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

On the occasion of his 48th birthday on Saturday, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has made a request to COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma and do their bit in fighting the pandemic.

Sachin Tendulkar, himself, had tested COVID-19 positive last month and had to be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

In a video message posted on his official social media accounts, Sachin Tendulkar informed that he would be donating plasma when it is permissible. The former player said in this regard:

"Big thank you all of you. Last year I had inaugurated a plasma donation center, and their message was if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster. I, too, when permissible, would be donating plasma; I have had a word with my doctor."

Urging citizens to come forward and donate blood so that problems related to COVID-19 can be significantly reduced, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"All of those who have recovered from COVID-19, consult your doctor, and when permissible, please donate blood. With this, problems we are facing can be reduced. Please donate blood and help fellow Indians."

Sachin Tendulkar led India Legends to victory in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur last month. He tested COVID positive a few days after the tournament ended. Along with him, other India Legends players, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and S Badrinath, also tested positive.

Last month has been a tough one for me: Sachin Tendulkar

In his video message, Sachin Tendulkar admitted that the battle with COVID-19 was a challenging one for him. He thanked his fans and family, as well as the doctors who treated him. Sachin Tendulkar said:

"Thank you, everyone, for your birthday wishes. It has truly made my day. The last month has been a tough one for me. I tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days. Your good wishes, my family and friends' good wishes, and last but not the least, the doctors and the staff kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover."

India are in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19, with the number of cases rising to alarming proportions on a daily basis.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, India have recorded 2,624 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases have been registered.