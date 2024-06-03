On which app can fans watch the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA?

Co-hosts United States of America (USA) are hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2024. The mega ICC event began on June 1. A total of 20 teams are participating across four groups in the T20 tournament.

Apart from the USA, the two-time champions West Indies are hosting the event for the second time since 2010. The USA will host 16 out of 55 games, excluding the semifinals and the final. The US matches will be played across three venues - New York, Texas, and Florida.

Willow TV will broadcast the T20 World Cup fans for viewers from USA and Canada. It is available across several platforms, including dish, fios, sling, spectrum, Google fiber, Xfinity, optimum and CenturyLink. The channel is available on satellite and cable networks for a monthly subscription fee as part of sports packages. Willow, the home of cricket in the US, is also available on the Google Play Store.

USA schedule and squad for T20 World Cup

USA began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on a promising note as they beat Canada in the tournament opener in Dallas on Saturday (June 1). They will next play Pakistan, India, and Ireland in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

USA are currently ranked 18th in the latest ICC T20I rankings. They will look to cause upsets.

USA schedule:

June 1: beat Canada by seven wickets at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

June 6: vs Pakistan Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas at 10.30 AM local time

June 12: vs India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 10.30 AM local time

June 14: vs Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 10.30 AM

USA squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir.

