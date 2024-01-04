Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has successfully carved a niche for himself in Test cricket with some awe-inspiring performances, especially in overseas conditions.

Pant made headlines on January 3, 2019, with his outstanding batting exploits in the Sydney Test against Australia. The Men in Blue went into the contest with a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

India were 329/5 when Pant walked out to bat in the first innings. The left-handed batter notched up a stunning century, becoming the first-ever Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test ton on Australian soil.

He remained unbeaten on 159 as India declared the innings following an imposing total of 622/7. It is worth mentioning that this remains Rishabh Pant's highest-ever score in the format.

The Sydney Test ended in a tame draw after the final day was washed out due to rain. The Virat Kohli-led side scripted history as India recorded their maiden Test series victory in Australia.

Rishabh Pant is expected to return to action with IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant has been on the sidelines since suffering multiple injuries after being involved in a horrific car crash in December 2022. The talented youngster missed several crucial tournaments, including the World Test Championship final and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

After a long injury layoff, Pant is expected to make a comeback with this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He was present with the Delhi Capitals (DC) owners and team management at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in December.

The 26-year-old will lead Dehli in the forthcoming edition, given that he can regain full fitness ahead of the competition. Pant was ruled out of the IPL 2023, and in his absence, Australian opener David Warner captained the side.

Delhi endured a disappointing campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs. With just five wins from 14 games, they finished in the penultimate spot in the points table.

