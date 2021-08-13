"On to the next innings of my life" - 2012 Under-19 WC winning captain Unmukt Chand announces retirement from Indian cricket with an emotional post

2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Friday. Everyone touted him as the next big thing in Indian cricket circles after his phenomenal performances in junior-level cricket.

But the talented batsman could never make his international debut for India due to inconsistency in domestic cricket.

Today Unmukt Chand took to Twitter to post a series of four Tweets and bid adieu for his Indian cricket career. In the first Tweet, he wrote about his cricketing journey during the last decade and the reasons that forced him to take this hard decision. At the end of it, he said:

"I would like to say that things have not been as smooth in the last few years and opportunities have been denied. Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world."

In the second Tweet, Unmukt spoke about his future aspirations and thanked everyone who has supported him so far in India. He said:

"Cricket is a universal game and even though the means might change, the end goal is still the same - to play cricket at the highest level. Also, a huge thanks to all my supporters and well-wishers for always carrying me in their heart. There is no better feeling than being loved and appreciated for who you are. I feel eternally blessed to have such a genuine family. Thank you everyone. Looking forward to the next chapter..."

Unmukt Chand then shared clips of his best moments on the cricketing field in the last decade. It included his splendid knock(111*) in the final of the 2012 U-19 World Cup. In the video compilation, Unmukt also included some wonderful moments from his stints with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils teams in the IPL.

