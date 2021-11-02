''On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February''- Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh is all set to make a comeback on the cricket field.

On Monday night, Yuvraj took to his social media accounts to announce he'll return to the field "on public demand" in February next year.

While Singh did not specify which tournament he'd play, the southpaw might be alluding to the annual Road Safety World Series, which takes place during that time of the year.

Singh shared the news of his return by posting a video of his final international hundred with a patriotic Bollywood song 'Teri Mitti' playing in the background.

The post read:

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in Februry ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes ❤️ mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times 👊🏽 #jaihind

Watch Yuvraj Singh's post here-

Singh retired from Indian cricket in 2019. Post that, he has featured in obscure leagues like Global T20 Canada and charity-based competitions like the Road Safety World Series.

Yuvraj Singh shares video of his last ODI hundred

The video Yuvraj posted brought back memories of the majestic partnership he shared alongside former skipper MS Dhoni. That innings had come during the second ODI against England in Cuttack.

India had lost the cream of their batting unit in KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli and found themselves in deep trouble at 25/3. That was when the veteran duo came together in the middle.

What followed next was a rewind to the mid-late 2000s when Yuvraj and Dhoni would regularly conjure up such acts.

The duo added 256 runs in majestic fashion and in the process ended up scoring individual tons. Singh racked up his highest ODI score (150 off 127) while Dhoni also completed what turned out to be his last ODI ton.

India eventually went on to post 381/6 in 50 overs which proved to be more than enough even for a power-packed batting unit like England's.

The 15-run win gave the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which they eventually won 2-1.

