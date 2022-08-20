"Once he gets set and scores 15-20, no one wants to take the ball"- Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes star batter Virat Kohli is facing unnecessary criticism of late. The 33-year-old hasn't been in the greatest of forms and some have even questioned his place in India's Asia Cup squad.

However, Chahal shed light on some of the incredible numbers that Kohli has been able to muster in the shortest format. The 32-year-old stressed how fans often look at just the centuries and not some of the other meaningful contributions by Virat Kohli to the Men in Blue.

Speaking to Sports Yaari, Yuzvendra Chahal rubbished talks about Kohli not being a certainty in India's T20I team. He said:

"He (Virat) is someone who has an average of 50-plus in T20Is, has 70 centuries and two Player of the Tournament awards. We often just see that the hundreds are not coming. But the 60s and 70s that he scores, no one talks about that. Once he gets set and scores 15-20, no one wants to take the ball and bowl at him."

Yuzvendra Chahal on his role under Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Yuzvendra Chahal stated that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have thrown the ball at him whenever they need to pick up an opposition wicket. The 32-year-old spoke about how the current Indian captain keeps the spinner's mind occupied even when he isn't bowling by giving him different scenarios to brainstorm.

On this, Chahal said:

"My role has been the same, be it under Virat Bhaiya or Rohit Bhaiya's captaincy. Both have given me the liberty to use my own plans and have used me as a wicket-taker. Rohit Bhaiya often keeps on giving me situations and asks me what would be my plan and what would the field be. So as a bowler, you understand that you need to stay focused all the time, even if you aren't bowling."

