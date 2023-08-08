"One who is always calm from negative infinity to positive infinity" - Fans wish Kane Williamson on his 33rd birthday

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson turned 33 on August 8, 2023, and several fans chimed in with birthday wishes to mark the occasion. The Kiwi white-ball captain is one of the most accomplished players in the modern era and can still achieve a lot in what is expected to be the final phase of his illustrious career.
Williamson led his team to the 2019 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to England by the barest of margins. In the shortest format, he has led the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) final as well as New Zealand to the 2021 T20 World Cup final.
He has made over 300 appearances across all formats and is closing onto the three-figure mark in Tests and T20Is. His calmness and his ability to absorb pressure are highly valued and are reflected in his captaincy as well as his batting over the years.
A huge fan favorite across the globe, the social media space was flooded with birthday wishes.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Kane Williamson is currently in a race against time to recover for the 2023 ODI World Cup
The ace batter suffered an unfortunate injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was immediately ruled out of the tournament, with simultaneous fears over his participation in the all-important 2023 ODI World Cup in the October-November window.
Williamson's recovery from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury has gone well and he has begun practicing in the nets as well. However, it is apparently too early to say whether he will be ready in time for the ICC event in India or not. New Zealand will kickstart the event with a clash against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Williamson recently said in a video released by Cricket New Zealand:
"Nice to be on the bike, do fitness sessions on the bike, and progressing from the lower level, stuff that's really, really controlled, to getting better with my movements and be able to incorporate some of the batting aspects, you know, when you move your feet a little bit more. Yes, still a bit of work to do, so keep working hard, really."
He was last seen in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. The right-handed batter scored a double century in the second Test, which remains his last innings to this day.
Will Williamson recover in time for the ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.