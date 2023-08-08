"One who is always calm from negative infinity to positive infinity" - Fans wish Kane Williamson on his 33rd birthday

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson turned 33 on August 8, 2023, and several fans chimed in with birthday wishes to mark the occasion. The Kiwi white-ball captain is one of the most accomplished players in the modern era and can still achieve a lot in what is expected to be the final phase of his illustrious career.

Williamson led his team to the 2019 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to England by the barest of margins. In the shortest format, he has led the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) final as well as New Zealand to the 2021 T20 World Cup final.

He has made over 300 appearances across all formats and is closing onto the three-figure mark in Tests and T20Is. His calmness and his ability to absorb pressure are highly valued and are reflected in his captaincy as well as his batting over the years.

A huge fan favorite across the globe, the social media space was flooded with birthday wishes.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Aniket @aniket713160

1 T20WC Finals

WTC Champion



All with a precious smile on his face,Happy Birthday to one of the most prolific batters of our generation, Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/AhYyM4lLVg 2 WC Finals1 T20WC FinalsWTC ChampionAll with a precious smile on his face,Happy Birthday to one of the most prolific batters of our generation, Kane Williamson

Curious Boy 🇮🇳 @CuriousTweetz



-∞ < x < ∞, where x = Coolness



#HappyBirthdayKaneWilliamson Even though so many challenges surround you, keep smiling and stand and deliver. Happy Birthday Kane Williamson, one who is always calm from negative infinity to positive infinity.-∞ < x < ∞, where x = Coolness

CricWatcher @CricWatcher11



#CricketTwitter



pic.twitter.com/BHHeslhh4I On the eve of his birthday, let's relive Kane Williamson's heroic innings in the ODI World Cup.

YASH VERMA @_YashVerma1

The WC dream destroyer

The 1st ever WTC winning captain

2x WC final ,2x T20 WC semi final

1x T20 WC finalist

28 Test in just 94 matches

73 wickets in all 3 format

2019 WC POTT

2018 🟠🧢

Happy Birthday Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/lIQHGYQnR2 Happy birthday to the greatest, the calmest, the coolestThe WC dream destroyerThe 1st ever WTC winning captain2x WC final ,2x T20 WC semi final1x T20 WC finalist28 Testin just 94 matches73 wickets in all 3 format2019 WC POTT2018 🟠🧢Happy Birthday Kane Williamson

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans 🏏



May your day be as grand as your centuries! 🥳



#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/2F6LRUl88u Another year older, wiser, and even more King sizedMay your day be as grand as your centuries! 🥳

ʀᴋ ⁷ @Spotifyesss



Wishing you a very happy birthday kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/JN4hXoyaXw A Leader is one who know the way, Goes the way and shows the way.Wishing you a very happy birthday kane Williamson

𝐒 𝐰 𝐚 𝐫 𝐚..🐿️ @SwaraMSDian



Happy Birthday King Kane Williamson. Hope to see you back in CWC .. pic.twitter.com/G6bUTlSsld A Classy Batsman, Great Captain, one of the most loved foreign cricketer in India and above all a True Gentleman of the game.Happy Birthday King Kane Williamson. Hope to see you back in CWC ..

𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘²² 🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Sivy_KW578



Birthday thread for Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/QoX3NXTBOm 🧵 THREAD on Kane Williamson's Key Knocks in ICC Events He Top Scored for NZBirthday thread for Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is currently in a race against time to recover for the 2023 ODI World Cup

The ace batter suffered an unfortunate injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was immediately ruled out of the tournament, with simultaneous fears over his participation in the all-important 2023 ODI World Cup in the October-November window.

Williamson's recovery from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury has gone well and he has begun practicing in the nets as well. However, it is apparently too early to say whether he will be ready in time for the ICC event in India or not. New Zealand will kickstart the event with a clash against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Williamson recently said in a video released by Cricket New Zealand:

"Nice to be on the bike, do fitness sessions on the bike, and progressing from the lower level, stuff that's really, really controlled, to getting better with my movements and be able to incorporate some of the batting aspects, you know, when you move your feet a little bit more. Yes, still a bit of work to do, so keep working hard, really."

He was last seen in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. The right-handed batter scored a double century in the second Test, which remains his last innings to this day.

Will Williamson recover in time for the ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.