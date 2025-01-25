"One bad game can happen" - Ajinkya Rahane defends Team India stars after their forgettable outings in MUM vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2025 match

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane has brushed aside the failures of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Ranji Trophy 2024 fixture. The veteran batter feels one failure can happen here and there and that it doesn't define them.

Rohit and Jaiswal, who open for India in Tests, featured in Mumbai's five-wicket defeat in the first-class competition. Rohit managed only 31 runs in the match, while the youngster made 30.

On Rohit's and Jaiswal's performances, the former Indian Test vice-captain said it would be tough to analyze them only on one outing. He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Rohit, Jaiswal have been playing and are coming here after a long time, playing international cricket. So it's tough to analyse in this only one match because all the guys coming in you are quality players. One bad game can happen. I'm not too worried about what has happened."

Trending

While Jaiswal finished the five-Test tour of Australia as the highest run-getter, Rohit endured a dismal time Down Under. In three Tests, the right-hander managed only 31 runs, averaging a woeful 6.20.

"They have quite a bit of talent in the lineup" - Ajinkya Rahane praises Jammu & Kashmir

Ajinkya Rahane. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rahane lauded the J&K quick bowlers for challenging Mumbai's batting unit well, saying that they bowled in excellent areas, forcing them to make mistakes. The 36-year-old added:

"Let's give credit to Jammu and Kashmir. I thought they played this game really well. They bowled consistently in tight areas, they challenged our batting line up, especially in both the innings, so credit to them. We were not up to the mark as a team, as a unit.

"They challenged us and they played really well, so they deserved to win. They have quite a bit of talent in the lineup, especially in fast bowling."

Yudhvir Singh earned the Player of the Match award for his six wickets and 20 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️