"One of the best problem solvers in the game" - Andrew McDonald backs Steve Smith to fire after failing as opener for 1st time

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has thrown his weight behind Steve Smith after the latter failed in his first attempt at opening the innings in Tests. The 42-year-old sees the right-hander as a problem solver and feels he should bat at the top.

The former Aussie captain fell for only 12 in his first stint as an opener, becoming West Indies' Shamar Joseph's maiden Test wicket. The 34-year-old stayed unbeaten at 11 in the second innings as Australia needed only 26 runs to win, and they did it with 10 wickets to spare.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, McDonald reasoned that the long-standing connection between Smith and Khawaja is why they have put them as openers. The Victorian elaborated (via Cricket Australia):

"I suppose it's more just the connection of Usman and Smudge over time. We've seen Davey and Usman's connection and then the partnerships that they've been able to produce. That'll be how we judge it – how that partnership functions."

"They're world-class performers at the top of the order and we think Steve Smith is one of the best problem solvers in the game. We've said that leading into this and it makes sense for us that he's at the top."

Khawaja, who made an invaluable 45 in the first innings in Adelaide, could miss the 2nd Test after copping a blow to his chin via a bouncer from Joseph. The left-handed is reportedly needed to clear a few concussion tests to play in Brisbane.

"Sometimes you do get drawn into shots that potentially you don't play" - Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Joseph claiming both Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings, McDonald admitted the unknown factor playing a part and expects them to iron that out in Brisbane. He said:

"There's an element in particular with (facing) Joseph … sight unseen is always difficult for batters, when you haven't seen someone and gotten used to their rhythm and the cues they present. Sometimes you do get drawn into shots that potentially you don't play. We saw that with Marnus as well – I think it was maybe his second bouncer, he probably didn't have the cues and it rushed him a little bit and brought about his demise."

The 2nd Test begins on January 25 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

