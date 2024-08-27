“One day they appoint Waqar Younis as advisor, now he is mentor of a domestic team” - Former Pakistan cricketer slams ‘confused’ PCB

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has termed the current Pakistan Cricket Board officials as 'confused people' who are making one mistake after the other. Reacting to fast bowling legend Waqar Younis' swift role change - from advisor to PCB chairman to mentor in a domestic event - Nazar wondered what the cricket board is thinking.

The Pakistan cricket team has come in for a lot of backlash following their 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which ended on Sunday, August 25. Bangladesh created history, registering their first Test win over Pakistan in their 14th attempt.

Lashing out at the PCB in the wake of the national team's disastrous showing in Rawalpindi, Nazar said (as quoted by PTI):

"The PCB is full of confused people, and they are making mistakes after mistakes, leading to increasing problems in Pakistan cricket.

"It is the result of confusion that is all. One day they appoint Waqar Younis as advisor on cricket, and now he is mentor of a domestic team in Champions Cup," the former batting all-rounder added.

Sent into bat by Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan declared their first innings on 448-6, with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 171, while Saud Shakeel hit 141.

The visitors, though, responded with 565 as Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 191, while Shadman Islam scored 93 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77. Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in their second innings, paving the way for Bangladesh's win.

Mudassar Nazar questions Pakistan's decision to not include a spinner in playing XI

Pakistan went into the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi with four fast bowlers and not a single frontline spinner. Nazar questioned the logic behind the team selection, terming it as another example of confusion in PCB and the Pakistan camp as a whole.

"Everyone who has played cricket in Pakistan knows that no matter whatever anyone says in August, the pitches in Rawalpindi tend to become good batting tracks after the first one or two hours of help for the seamers," Nazar, who played 76 Tests and 122 ODIs, said.

While the hosts preferred to back their fast bowlers for the first Test, Bangladesh benefited immensely from the presence of slow bowlers in their line-up. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 4-21 in the second innings, while seasoned left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked up 3-44.

The second Test of the two-match series will also be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, from August 30 to September 3.

