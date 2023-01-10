"One eye will be on the IPL"- Aakash Chopra on Jofra Archer's comeback

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is excited to see England speedster Jofra Archer make a comeback to competitive cricket during the SA20 league for MI Cape Town.

Archer last played an international game for England in March 2021 and ever since has been out of action with multiple long-term injuries. However, he will be motivated to make a strong comeback and Chopra feels even Mumbai Indians fans will have a closer look at the speedster, given what he may offer in IPL 2023.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Jofra Archer's comeback:

"I am intrigued to see how Jofra Archer bowls on his comeback. He was out with a long-term injury and it will be interesting to see if he is bowling like he used to, because one eye will be on the IPL and his availability for the Mumbai Indians too."

MI Cape Town are head and shoulders above their opposition: Aakash Chopra

While previewing the opening game of the SA20 league between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals, Chopra accepted that the latter do have some explosive players like Jos Buttler, David Miller and Jason Roy.

However, he feels that on paper, MI Cape Town are much stronger than any other opposition in the league. On this, Chopra stated:

"Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are reuniting after quite a while and if they get going then definitely they will be a force to reckon with. However, at full strength, MI Cape Town are head and shoulders above their opposition."

MI Cape Town Squad: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith, Jofra Archer.

