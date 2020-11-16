One hand, one bounce: Twitter users mock BBL over bizarre rule changes for upcoming season

Cricket fans would have had a rather dizzy start to their day as the Big Bash League’s new set of rules for BBL 2020-21 started doing the rounds.
BBL introduced as many as three rule changes with an aim to make the tournament the most exciting T20 cricket event in the world.
The three rule changes for BBL 2020-21 have been named ‘Power Surge', 'X-factor Player' and 'Bash Boost'.
According to the ‘Power Surge’ rule, there will be a two-over period when the fielding side will have only two fielders positioned outside the inner ring. The 'Power Surge' option can be explored by the batting team from the 11th over of the innings, which is the midpoint of the game. To accommodate the 'Power Surge', the powerplay at the start of the innings will only be four overs.
The second rule change for BBL 2020-21, and perhaps the most intriguing one, is the 'X-factor Player'. Using this option, a team can bring in a 12th or 13th player from the side into the match after the 10th over of the first innings. The player being replaced though should not have batted or bowled more than one over.
The 'Bash Boost' is the third rule that will come in effect during the 2020-21 BBL season. As per this rule, a bonus point can be given to either side at the midpoint of the second innings.
The side batting second will get the bonus point if they are ‘above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition’. If the case is the opposite, the fielding side will be awarded the bonus point.
Twitter has field day reacting to BBL 2020-21 rule changes
Confused over the BBL rule changes? Well, you’re not alone. Twitter users were equally puzzled with the complicated rule changes that will come into effect during the BBL 2020-21 season. Some even came up with their own rule suggestions. Here is a compilation of some interesting Twitter reactions.