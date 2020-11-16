One hand, one bounce: Twitter users mock BBL over bizarre rule changes for upcoming season

Cricket fans would have had a rather dizzy start to their day as the Big Bash League’s new set of rules for BBL 2020-21 started doing the rounds.

BBL introduced as many as three rule changes with an aim to make the tournament the most exciting T20 cricket event in the world.

Entertainment levels 📈



“The Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost prioritise high scoring, exciting cricket, introduce new strategic angles and ensure there’s always something to play for throughout the entire match," - Head of BBL, Alistair Dobson #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Nacna2XHw9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 15, 2020

The three rule changes for BBL 2020-21 have been named ‘Power Surge', 'X-factor Player' and 'Bash Boost'.

According to the ‘Power Surge’ rule, there will be a two-over period when the fielding side will have only two fielders positioned outside the inner ring. The 'Power Surge' option can be explored by the batting team from the 11th over of the innings, which is the midpoint of the game. To accommodate the 'Power Surge', the powerplay at the start of the innings will only be four overs.

The second rule change for BBL 2020-21, and perhaps the most intriguing one, is the 'X-factor Player'. Using this option, a team can bring in a 12th or 13th player from the side into the match after the 10th over of the first innings. The player being replaced though should not have batted or bowled more than one over.

The 'Bash Boost' is the third rule that will come in effect during the 2020-21 BBL season. As per this rule, a bonus point can be given to either side at the midpoint of the second innings.

The side batting second will get the bonus point if they are ‘above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition’. If the case is the opposite, the fielding side will be awarded the bonus point.

Twitter has field day reacting to BBL 2020-21 rule changes

Confused over the BBL rule changes? Well, you’re not alone. Twitter users were equally puzzled with the complicated rule changes that will come into effect during the BBL 2020-21 season. Some even came up with their own rule suggestions. Here is a compilation of some interesting Twitter reactions.

Ridiculous. Which focus group came up this this garbage? Here’s an idea. 11 players a team. 20 overs each. Most runs win? — Mathew Thompson (@MathewJThompson) November 15, 2020

All that is left is one hand one bounce. — Josh Humphries (@Humpty_J) November 15, 2020

Under the new BBL rules, Glenn Maxwell just hit a hole in one. pic.twitter.com/C3Y2ny9nCj — Dennis Qalandars (@DennisCricket_) November 16, 2020

Bowlers to BBL management after the new rule of power surge in BBL.#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/EA7eX9RQeC — Pavan Kumar (@pannishr) November 16, 2020

Cricket's Big Bash is one step away from this pic.twitter.com/KmJ0bCtGTL — Mr Ives (@real_MrIves) November 15, 2020

#BBL10

Me trying to understand the new rules of bbl pic.twitter.com/2GexZHVdta — KING's STAND( 🔴🇾🇪🔰) (@lakshyaunited) November 16, 2020

Bit perplexed by the changes to the @BBL. You add gimmicks if a product is in poor health. And once you start, two years later, you need more gimmicks. It is confusing to audiences. I am just back from a spectacularly successful @IPL and can confirm the format is in robust health — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 16, 2020

How much “X-factor” could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11? https://t.co/yNabaCuu6e — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 16, 2020

Will there be live online voting if a run out is there😂😂😂 — The losing king (@KingLosing) November 16, 2020

1. Start playing with tennis balls

2. Have the boundary 30-40m away

3. LBW is not out

4. Compulsory for bowler to bowl atleast 4 full tosses in an over

Bring on such rules too. Just make cricket a ridiculously easy game for batsmen!😒



Ridiculous changes in rules! #BBL10 sucks! — Pranali Shah (@Pranuuuuu98) November 16, 2020

What happens in a reduced game? 'Power Surge' goes to 1 over? 'Bash Boost' goes to the DLS at the halfway mark? What if its reduced to 13 overs? 'Surge' is 1.3 overs? 'Boost' is DLS score at 6.3 overs? — Wichita Lineman (@_WichitaLineman) November 16, 2020

Seriously? Next you’ll be saying that the batsmen can pick their own umpires on ball 1,3 and 5 and the fielding team can on balls 2,4 and 6. Each umpire would bowl inflatable beach balls that are worth 1,000 runs if the batsmen hits it with a reverse sweep while blindfolded. — troy himself (@troy__himself) November 16, 2020

We at CA want a BBL with attitude. It’s edgy, it’s "in your face." You've heard the expression, "let's get busy"? Well, this is a BBL who gets "biz-zay!" Consistently and thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/1ihRS8mTDo — David Berkelmans (@DavidBerkelmans) November 15, 2020

How about Super Stump - give the bowling team 2 overs where they have an extra stump to aim at 🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Ash Goldsmith (@AshRCC) November 15, 2020