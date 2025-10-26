"One last time" - Veteran Team India superstar shares emotional post after AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma shared an emotional message on social media following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Australia. The final game of the series was played on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Opting to bat first, the hosts were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma notched up his 33rd ODI century and shared an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli. Rohit remained not out on 121, while Kohli also stayed unbeaten on 74, as India chased down the target in 38.3 overs to register a nine-wicket win.

A day after the match, on Sunday, October 26, the 38-year-old shared a heartfelt Instagram story, hinting that the recent tour of Australia was his last in international cricket. Accompanying a picture from the airport, he wrote:

“One last time, signing off from Sydney.”

Rohit Sharma shares emotional message after Australia vs India 2025 ODI series (Image via Instagram-@rohitsharma45)

Meanwhile, despite India’s emphatic win in Sydney, Australia clinched the series 2-1, having won the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.

“I love doing what I do” - India batter reacts to his impressive run in the ODI series against Australia

Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match in the Sydney ODI for his unbeaten century. In addition, he also received the Player of the Series award for his consistent performances throughout the three-match contest. The 38-year-old amassed 202 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 101.00 and a strike rate of 85.59, registering one fifty and one hundred.

While accepting his award during the post-match presentation, the opener said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“You expect tough conditions in Australia. Quality bowlers. Gotta understand things and try your best. Haven't played for a long time, good prep. Slightly confident coming in. We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learning for them. When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us, it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad.”

“We need to share our experience, help them create game plans. I still go back to basics in Australia all these years. It's something I need to pass on. I love playing in Australia in general. I've had a decent memory in SCG - great pitch, ground and crowd. I love doing what I do and hope to continue to do that,” he added.

The Mumbai batter has now played 276 ODIs, scoring 11,370 runs at an average of 49.22 and a strike rate of 92.66, including 59 fifties and 33 centuries.

