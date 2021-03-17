One member of squad chosen for South Africa tour has tested positive for coronavirus: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that one member of the squad chosen for the tour of South Africa has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 35-member Pakistan squad is scheduled to depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. From there, they will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. The side is scheduled to return on May 12.

PCB released a statement:

"A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men's national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player."

"The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," the PCB statement added.

PCB also stated that other members of the team will gather in Lahore on Thursday for a training camp, which will begin at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Inzamam ul Haq unhappy with PCB over Babar Azam’s suggestions being ignored

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq is disappointed over things that have transpired since PCB announced the squad for upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe. According to Inzamam, reports that captain Babar Azam’s suggestions were ignored don’t augur well for the team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former skipper claimed:

“The important thing is that team is selected with consultation and I have already said many times that the most important person is the captain. Chief selector and coach are not the most important people because they can’t go inside the ground and the captain who has to make the team fight inside he should have the confidence.”

“Babar Azam is not impressed with the team selection and Mohammad Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Mohammad Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?” he added.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also advised Azam over the recent controversy and asked the captain to take a firm stance and exercise his authority.