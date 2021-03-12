Pakistan squads for tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe announced, Mohammad Hafeez back in T20I squad

Pakistan selectors have announced the squads for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where the team will play seven T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has found a place in the T20I squad after missing the series against South Africa.

The selectors have recalled 31-year-old left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan to the T20I side after four years. Sharjeel scored 233 runs in the National T20 Cup in the 2020-21 season.

The new faces in the white-ball squads are 20-year-old fast bowler Arshad Iqbal (T20I squad) and 19-year-old pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. (T20I and ODI squads). Arshad claimed 10 T20 wickets and seven 50-over wickets in the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Wasim picked up seven 50-over scalps and four T20 wickets in the PSL 6.

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is the only new face in the Test squad. The youngster took 26 wickets in his debut first-class season for Sindh.

From the Test team that defeated South Africa at home, Kamran Ghulam and Yasir Shah have been replaced by Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood. Yasir is recuperating from a knee injury he picked up during the Rawalpindi Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that a 35-member Pakistan squad would depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for three ODIs and four T20Is to be played against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17. Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe.

The T20I and ODI squads feature 18 players each, 14 of whom figure in both formats. The Test squad is 20-member strong. Eight players are part of all three formats - Babar Azam (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Azam will captain the team in all three formats.

Before they depart for Johannesburg, a training camp will be organized for the white-ball players at the Gaddafi Stadium from March 19. The players will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests and will remain in a bio-secure environment during the camp.

📢Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe announced📢#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/4uQIpquIYY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2021

Tours important keeping World Cups in mind: Pakistan Chief selector Muhammad Wasim

Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim admitted that the upcoming tours are crucial, keeping the World Cups in mind. He said:

“The South Africa and Zimbabwe tours are extremely important for Pakistan cricket. The seven T20Is are part of our preparation for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, while the South Africa ODIs are part of the Super League as we aim to qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

Speaking about Sharjeel, Wasim said he deserves another opportunity to prove himself. He added:

“Sharjeel Khan has also staged a comeback in the T20I squad. Although he is exactly not where we want him to be, he is not too far away. With the form he has recently shown in the domestic T20 events, he deserves an opportunity to further improve his fitness and show he still has that ability to win big matches for Pakistan.

Wasim also revealed that it would take another six weeks for Yasir Shah to recover from his left knee injury.