"One tournament doesn't define his class but the truth is that he hasn't batted well for 1.5 months" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam

Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Babar Azam's class cannot be questioned because of an indifferent 2023 World Cup but highlighted that the Pakistan skipper has been found wanting for a considerable while.

The Pakistan bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 204 in their league-phase clash in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. The Men in Green then registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 17.3 overs to spare despite Babar getting dismissed for a 16-ball nine.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was unsure why Babar is going through a lean run. He said (5:40):

"What has happened to Babar Azam? What's the medicine for this illness? It's not understandable as of now. Someone messaged yesterday, and I personally don't agree although he is my friend, that he is a minnow-basher because he doesn't score runs in other places."

The former India opener added:

"There is no doubt that he is a good player. One tournament doesn't define his class but the truth is that he hasn't batted well for one-and-a-half months. He scored 150 against Nepal but after that you don't remember a knock watching which you said how well he played."

Babar has aggregated 216 runs at an average of 30.85 and a strike rate of 77.69 in seven innings in the ongoing World Cup. He probably cannot be blamed for a low score in Tuesday's game as he was trying to play a big shot to help his team reach the target quicker.

"He is being seen struggling slightly" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been criticized for his failure to convert his starts into substantial efforts. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra reckons Babar Azam's struggles could be due to multiple factors. He elaborated (6:15):

"Either it's the pressure of captaincy or he is going through a phase where he isn't very secure in his mind, not too comfortable with his game, because he is being seen struggling slightly."

The renowned commentator feels the right-hander's dismissals against spinners potentially reflect his lack of confidence. He stated:

"The number of times he has got out to spin, a lot of times caught at short midwicket while playing the pull, and then hit a short ball straight to cover, these are little symptoms if your confidence is slightly low, a lot of thoughts are going on in your mind."

Chopra concluded by opining that Babar is not in his zone at the moment. He added that it could be because of Pakistan's politics, captaincy pressure, the team's bad form in the World Cup, or his own lack of rhythm.

