"Only 15 spots available" - Ajit Agarkar explains in-form batter's exclusion from Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Karun Nair could not be picked in the Team India squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy since only 15 slots were available. He, however, hailed the in-form batter for his fantastic performance in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After days of suspense, the BCCI finally announced the 15-member squad for the ICC event, which will be played from February 19 to March 9, Jasprit Bumrah has been included, but Agarkar added that they will get better clarity about his participation by early February. Mohammed Shami and Kuleep Yadav have also been picked, but there was no place for Nair.

Speaking at the press conference after announcing the 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, Agarkar admitted that it was a tough call to leave out the Vidarbha batter. The former India pacer commented:

Trending

“Averaging 750+ is simply insane. Performances like his don’t happen often. However, with only 15 spots available, we can’t fit everyone.”

Expand Tweet

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were picked as the three openers in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. Frontline batters Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were also included, while the selectors went for four all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. There was no place for keeper-batter Sanju Samson.

Karun Nair's spectacular performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Nair (33) has amassed 752 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, averaging 752 at a strike rate of 125.96. The right-handed batter has slammed centuries in five of his seven visits to the crease.

Expand Tweet

The Vidarbha batter registered scores of 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112 and 122* before hammering 88*(44) in the semifinal against Maharashtra. Nair will be keen to prove a point in the final against Karnataka, which is being held in Vadodara on Saturday, January 18.

India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news