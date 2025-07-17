"Only allowed golf" -Former India all-rounder posts hilarious comment as AB de Villiers gears up for cricketing return

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is set to make a return to cricket with the upcoming World Championship of Legends 2025. The swashbuckling batter recently shared a few pictures on his Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his training.

Legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted to the post with a hilarious comment. He cheekily suggested that de Villiers was now only allowed to play golf.

Yuvraj wrote:

"Your only allowed golf"

Screenshot of Yuvraj Singh's comment on AB de Villiers' post.

It is worth mentioning that AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018. He continued playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following that. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2021.

Much to the delight of his fans, de Villiers is set to return to cricketing action. He will captain the South Africa Champions in the T20 tournament, World Championship of Legends 2025

The squad features other South African retired cricketers like Hashim Amla, Albie Morkel, Chris Morris and Wayne Parnell.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh has been named captain of the Indian Champions side for the season. He will lead the likes of Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu.

"There's nothing like playing for South Africa" - AB de Villiers shares his excitement on his comeback

AB de Villiers expressed his excitement over representing South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025. Commenting on his return, the 41-year-old said in a release shared by South Africa Champions (via NDTV):

"There's nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who've always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket's spirit--and we're here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win."

Teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia, England and Pakistan will compete in the World Championship of Legends 2025. The competition kicks off on Friday, July 18. England Champions and Pakistan Champions will lock horns in the opening encounter.

