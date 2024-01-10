"Only a very few cricketing nations are able to manage the expense of Test cricket" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Senior cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that only a handful of top teams like India, Australia, and England can manage the expenses of Test cricket.

Speaking about why teams like South Africa have started prioritizing franchise-based T20 leagues over red-ball cricket of late, Ashwin noted that Test series are a loss-making proposition for those countries.

He claimed that countries like India and England have an advantage, given that they are able to rake in big moolah through broadcasting rights.

Ashwin explained in his latest YouTube video:

"I have to say this: only a very few test cricketing nations are able to manage the expense of Test cricket and make it a viable option, like England, Australia, and India. It’s not just the public watching test cricket; the television rights also make it a viable option. Whereas New Zealand and South Africa have made it a two-match Test series because they are headed towards a loss."

Ashwin mentioned that T20 matches, on the other hand, help South Africa and New Zealand earn significantly more money compared to Test matches.

"A SA20 or a T20 match brings in a lot of funds," he continued. "There’s only one discussion here: what’s viable for the market, what’s viable for the public, and what’s appealing will eventually overtake the game. If we want to maintain test cricket, we can’t go to South Africa or New Zealand and enforce them to maintain Test cricket."

"Also, time zones. The public in India, England, and Australia largely watches the matches happening in their time zones. Whereas in South Africa and New Zealand, the crowds to watch these matches are smaller, and the television rights are also smaller," he added.

South Africa were subjected to widespread criticism from fans and experts alike after they named an inexperienced team for their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. They had no other option but to select a rookie squad, as the series coincides with the Test series.

"Should get in and look into the balance sheets of the teams" - Ravichandran Ashwin on how the ICC can safeguard the future of Test cricket

Citing India's example, Ravichandran Ashwin opined that the ICC should assess the balance sheets of all the cricket boards and allocate funds accordingly to support the ones who are struggling to make profits from Test cricket.

He pointed out how the BCCI has done that successfully with India's domestic teams. Ashwin elaborated:

"For example, in India, to hold the Ranji trophy, every state association is given a share of the BCCI funds. The states do not just develop cricket and infrastructure with the funds; they invest the money at the grass-roots level. The same way, the ICC, as a guardian of the sport and managing all these cricketing bodies, should get in and look into the balance sheets of the teams, evaluate which teams are not able to sustain them, determine who needs to play and run how many test matches, and divide the funds accordingly and make a way."

"I’m not questioning if the ICC is giving funds to all the associations, but the funds given need to be utilized for game development based on each country's scenario with a focus on test cricket," he concluded.

The second season of South Africa's SA20 kicks off on January 10, while the two-match Test series between South Africa and New Zealand will commence on February 04.

