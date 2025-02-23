"Only FOUR days & two matches to throw Pakistan out" - Fans troll Pakistan for crushing defeat in IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Pakistan suffered a sixth consecutive ODI defeat to India in the crucial 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on February 23. After starting their Champions Trophy campaign with a 60-run defeat against New Zealand, Pakistan were in a must-win situation in the contest against India.

However, they struggled with bat and ball to lose by six wickets and be on the brink of semifinal elimination. Winning the toss and batting first, the Men in Green posted a sub-par total of 241.

The bowlers did not fare much better as India were largely untroubled in completing the task in a mere 42.3 overs. The defeat leaves Pakistan hoping for several results to go in their favor for a miraculous finish in the top two of Group A.

Fans on Twitter relished Pakistan's second consecutive defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy and trolled them with the following reactions:

Fans continued slamming and trolling Pakistan for their heavy defeat to India, saying:

"Months of tweeting against India & fighting for hosting the Champions trophy, trash talking how Pakistan will teach India a lesson by winning and the end result - DEFEAT. That's what you deserve. It took only FOUR days & two matches to throw Pakistan out of the tournament. Enjoy!"

"Babar Azam is a great finisher..one day he will finish the Pakistan cricket team," tweeted a fan.

"Pakistan cricket team will book return ticket to Pakistan tonight," a fan said.

"We wanted to get 280 but their bowlers did really well in the middle overs" - Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan was disappointed with the side's batting display, where they fell almost 40 runs short of an ideal total. The Men in Green were reasonably well-placed at 151/2 in 33 overs before back-to-back wickets of the well-set Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (62) derailed their progress.

Eventually, their final score of 241 presented no challenge to a powerful Indian batting lineup.

Talking about the loss in the post-match presentation, Rizwan said [Via ESPN Cricinfo]:

"We won the toss but didn't get the benefit. We wanted to get 280 but their bowlers did really well in the middle overs. When Saud and I were batting, we wanted to go deep. But our shot selection was bad and lost wickets, which is why we were kept to 240."

Pakistan will be officially eliminated from semifinal contention of the 2025 Champions Trophy if New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi tomorrow. Their final group stage game will be against Bangladesh at the same venue on Thursday, February 27.

