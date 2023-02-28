New Zealand captain Tim Southee reckoned that the win against England in the second Test on Tuesday (February 28) would go down as one of the best in the history of the sport. The Kiwis were down and out at one stage after being bowled out for 209 in the first innings but staged a brilliant comeback to win by one run.

In reponse to England's mammoth first innings total, the Blackcaps were bundled out for 209 and were asked to follow on. They came up with a much-improved batting performance in their second innings, riding on a century from Kane Williamson and fifties from Tom Blundell, Daryll Mitchell and Tom Blundell.

New Zealand posted 483 in the second innings, setting up a 257-run target for the tourists. England looked well on course to take the game, but the Blackcaps bounced back with four wickets in the first hour on Day 5.

However, Joe Root produced an assured response, and the game appeared to be slipping away from the hosts when Neil Wagner was called into the attack. The left-arm pacer produced a brilliant spell to take his team home by the narrowest of margins.

Southee labelled it one of New Zealand's best Test wins and reckoned it would take some time for the players to realise the magnitude of their achievement.

"Right up there, only a handful of sides have come back from the follow-on to win," Southee said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Once it digests, the guys will soak it up. The character they've shown in the last few days."

Wagner returned with figures of 4-62, while Southee and Matt Henry chipped in with useful contributions, picking up three and two wickets, respectively.

With the win, New Zealand became only the fourth team to win a Test after following on, and the second to win by a one-run margin.

"It's good for Test cricket going forward" - Tim Southee lauds England

Despite the narrow defeat, England have been a force to reckon with under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Their ultra-aggressive approach has paid rich dividends, winning ten of 12 games so far.

Southee also showered praise on the tourists, saying that it's a good advertisement for red-ball cricket.

"It's great for Test cricket, the way England are playing, and it's good for Test cricket going forward," he added.

England will now lock horns with Bangladesh in a white-ball series, while New Zealand will square off against Sri Lanka in a multi-format series.

