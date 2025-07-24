"Only irreplaceable player in India, perhaps the world" - Fans react to Rishabh Pant reportedly being ruled out of remainder of ENG vs IND 2025 series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 24, 2025 15:48 IST
[Image credit: Getty. @AaaMustf, @Roxhiee_1877, @NakulMPande X handles]
[Image credit: Getty. @AaaMustf, @Roxhiee_1877, @NakulMPande X handles]

Team India has suffered a body blow with star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant likely ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England. The 27-year-old suffered an injury after being struck on his feet after missing a full delivery from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test at Manchester.

Ad

Pant struggled to stand on his feet and was carried off the field by an ambulance, much to the dismay of cricket fans worldwide. Following overnight scans, the latest reports have confirmed the worst fears, with the gloveman diagnosed with a fractured toe.

Pant has been advised six to eight weeks of rest and will bat in the Manchester outing only if required. He will miss the series finale at the Oval as India look to square the series at 2-2 in the ongoing fourth Test.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X expressed their disappointment at the news of Pant's injury and absence for the remainder of the England tour with the following reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad

The reactions to Pant's series-ending injury continued, with one fan saying:

He has been hit 6th time this year.Firstly coming out of that terrible accident and now these injuries.Being Rishabh Pant is not easy. Man has faced enough pain. Feel for him. Wishing you a speedy recovery Rishu. The series is already over for me.
Ad
"India’s luck in this series is laughable. Rishabh Pant breaks his toe and is out for six weeks right in the middle of a crucial Test. Honestly, India has zero chance of a comeback now. Beating England in England is just a pipe dream," tweeted a fan.
"Gosh gosh gosh!!! It hurts me when Rishabh Pant gets injured," a fan said.
Ad

Rishabh Pant has been in sparkling form in the ongoing England series

Rishabh Pant looked to be on his way to another big score in the first innings of the fourth England Test at Manchester. Before the injury, the southpaw raced to 37 off 48 deliveries with two boundaries and a maximum.

Pant has been in scintillating form throughout the England series, scoring 462 runs at an average of 77 in seven innings. His twin centuries in the series opener at Leeds made him India's all-time leader in Test centuries among designated wicketkeepers.

He scored a crucial 65 in the second innings of India's 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, followed by a 74 in the first innings of the Lord's Test. While the BCCI has yet to officially confirm Pant's injury and replacement, India's chances of winning the England series could diminish substantially in his absence.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications