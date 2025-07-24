"Only irreplaceable player in India, perhaps the world" - Fans react to Rishabh Pant reportedly being ruled out of remainder of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India has suffered a body blow with star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant likely ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England. The 27-year-old suffered an injury after being struck on his feet after missing a full delivery from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test at Manchester.Pant struggled to stand on his feet and was carried off the field by an ambulance, much to the dismay of cricket fans worldwide. Following overnight scans, the latest reports have confirmed the worst fears, with the gloveman diagnosed with a fractured toe.Pant has been advised six to eight weeks of rest and will bat in the Manchester outing only if required. He will miss the series finale at the Oval as India look to square the series at 2-2 in the ongoing fourth Test.Fans on X expressed their disappointment at the news of Pant's injury and absence for the remainder of the England tour with the following reactions:The reactions to Pant's series-ending injury continued, with one fan saying:He has been hit 6th time this year.Firstly coming out of that terrible accident and now these injuries.Being Rishabh Pant is not easy. Man has faced enough pain. Feel for him. Wishing you a speedy recovery Rishu. The series is already over for me.&quot;India’s luck in this series is laughable. Rishabh Pant breaks his toe and is out for six weeks right in the middle of a crucial Test. Honestly, India has zero chance of a comeback now. Beating England in England is just a pipe dream,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Gosh gosh gosh!!! It hurts me when Rishabh Pant gets injured,&quot; a fan said.Rishabh Pant has been in sparkling form in the ongoing England seriesRishabh Pant looked to be on his way to another big score in the first innings of the fourth England Test at Manchester. Before the injury, the southpaw raced to 37 off 48 deliveries with two boundaries and a maximum.Pant has been in scintillating form throughout the England series, scoring 462 runs at an average of 77 in seven innings. His twin centuries in the series opener at Leeds made him India's all-time leader in Test centuries among designated wicketkeepers.He scored a crucial 65 in the second innings of India's 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, followed by a 74 in the first innings of the Lord's Test. While the BCCI has yet to officially confirm Pant's injury and replacement, India's chances of winning the England series could diminish substantially in his absence.