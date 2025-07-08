"Only person who can put up with me"- Suryakumar Yadav's heartfelt wish to his wife on their wedding anniversary

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently posted a heartfelt wish to his wife, Devisha Shetty, on their wedding anniversary on Monday (July 7). The couple got married on the same day in 2016 in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

Shetty is a trained dancer and a dance coach. Surya first met his wife at RA Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai during their college days before getting hitched after knowing each other for a few years.

On the occasion of their ninth anniversary, Suryakumar Yadav shared a picture of himself with his wife dining at a serene location on Instagram and captioned it:

"Happy Anniversary to the only person who can put up with me😁! Love you ❤️🧿

"Everyone's heart was in their mouth" - Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav's catch during 2024 T20 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma recently revealed that all Indian players were tense during the 2024 T20 World Cup final after Suryakumar Yadav took the catch of South African batter David Miller near the boundary line in the last over.

After the on-field umpires took a review, the third umpire analyzed the replays and adjudged the batter out after ruling the catch legal. Speaking about the emotions during that moment in an interview with JioHotstar, Rohit said (via ANI):

"Everyone's heart was in their mouth. I thought it was a six, I was standing opposite to Surya. It would have taken a lot of effort to take the catch. But the wind pulled the ball into the ground. Umpires were checking, and I asked him (Surya), 'Tu hi bata'."

On his thought process before the final against South Africa, Rohit added:

"Before the match, I did not sleep the whole night, I felt the nerves, and could not feel my leg. I was just thinking about the World Cup. When I woke up, I was thinking about the result. I remember walking to the ground, just sipping on coffee, not talking to anyone."

India went on to beat South Africa after Suryakumar Yadav's phenomenal catch and lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time.

