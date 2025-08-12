"Only Rohit Paglu.." - Top 10 funny memes as South Africa beat Australia in 2nd T20I 2025 and end their 9-match winning streak

By Balakrishna
Modified Aug 12, 2025 22:50 IST
Top memes from 2nd AUS vs SA 2025 T20I. (Images: X - @ProteasMenCSA, @meme_ki_diwani, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_)
South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs in the second T20I on Tuesday (August 12) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. As a result, the visiting team levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Dewald Brevis (125*) smashed a blistering century and single-handedly powered South Africa to a daunting total of 218 for seven in the first innings. Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis starred for the home team in the bowling department with a brilliant spell of 4-0-24-2.

In the steep chase of 219, Australia's batting unit failed to click in unison, resulting in their downfall. Tim David hit a blazing half-century, but the rest of the batters did not do much as the hosts got all out for 165 and lost the match by 53 runs. Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka picked up three wickets apiece for the Proteas team with the ball.

Tuesday's T20I match between South Africa and Australia entertained the fans with interesting moments. They shared their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Only RohitPaglu.." an Instagram user wrote.
"A much better display from us in all three departments" - South Africa captain Aiden Markram after win vs Australia in 2nd T20I

At the post-match presentation, South Africa captain Aiden Markram expressed satisfaction with his team's all-round performance in the second T20I. Reflecting on the victory, Markram said:

"Nice to take it to the third game! A much better display from us in all three departments. Yes, Dewald Brevis' innings was right up there! We were having a laugh about how good a ball-striker he is!

He continued:

"He has played a lot of T20 games around the world, but when he gets going, can be really dangerous! We know that they come hard at the opposition, but we stuck to our plans and executed them well."

Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns will host the series decider between the two teams on Saturday, August 16.

