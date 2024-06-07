Oracle showers praise on Saurabh Netravalkar for helping USA beat Pakistan while being off duty from the company

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jun 07, 2024 17:59 IST
Saurabh Netravalkar starred in USA
Saurabh Netravalkar starred in USA's win (Image: X/USA CRICKET)

Indian-origin all-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar helped the USA team register a historic win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 6. Netravalkar, who works as a principle engineer in Oracle full-time, bowled the Super Over for USA and defended 19 runs to help his team gain two points.

While Saurabh Netravalkar is busy making USA proud in its first-ever T20 World Cup, he had to take a leave from Oracle to represent the United States at the global stage. A popular media publication pointed out how Netravalkar also worked at Oracle and managed his cricketing career side by side.

Oracle noticed the tweet and reacted to it with the following statement on X:

"Congrats @USACricket on a historic result! Proud of the team and our very own engineering and cricket star @Saurabh_Netra #T20WorldCup."
also-read-trending Trending

The tweet from Oracle has gone viral on X, gaining more than 25,000 likes and receiving almost 250 replies inside 12 hours. Some fans joked in the comments box this was probably the first time a company praised its employee for taking off days and doing something else outside the business.

Saurabh Netravalkar has taken a leave from Oracle only till June 17

USA were not the favorites to progress to Super 8s at the start of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is why the team's star all-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar only applied for holidays from Oracle till June 17. However, USA have a realistic chance of qualifying for the next round now.

In case USA finish in the top 2 of the Group A points table, they will be in the tournament at least till June 23. Hence, Netravalkar will have to add more days to his leave. It will be interesting to see if USA can maintain their top form and qualify for the next round.

Fetching more content...




हिन्दी