"Organised a trip to India for me and my father" - Wasim Akram opens up on Navjot Singh Sidhu's special gesture [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram recently revealed how Navjot Singh Sidhu organized a special trip to India for him and his father in 2006. He mentioned that Sidhu made all the arrangements for their travel.

Akram stated that his father's village is near Amritsar, and Sidhu made it possible for them to visit the place. Suggesting that visiting the village was a big highlight in his late father's life, here's what the legendary fast bowler said on Sportskeeda's Match ki Baat:

"In 2006, Navjot Singh Sidhu organised a trip to India for me and my father. We took a train from Delhi and reached Chandigarh. My father's village is about 14 kilometres away from Amritsar. We visited the village and went to my father's house. Sidhu had organised it very well. It was one of the highlights of my dad's life."

Elaborating the friendship and bond he shares with the former Team India batter, Akram added:

"I have got a lot of memories of Navjot Singh Sidhu. First of all, he is a fantastic guy and a dear friend. I want to congratulate him as his wife has recently been discharged from the hospital. Their family has gone through a tough time lately."

Wasim Akram and Navjot Singh Sidhu share a great camaraderie. Apart from playing against each other during their playing days, the two also shared the commentary box on several occasions.

"The only drive he had against me was from the hotel to the ground" - Wasim Akram on bowling to Navjot Singh Sidhu

Wasim Akram also spoke about how he bowled just short balls to Navjot Singh Sidhu. The left-arm seamer stated that he never looked to pitch the ball up when Sidhu was at the crease.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, hailed Sidhu as one of the most component players of spin. Akram added:

"I enjoyed playing against him. I never bowled full to him. The only drive he had against me was from the hotel to the ground. I only bowled short to him. But he was a strong player, one of the finest players of spin in the 1990s. Yes, we did steal doubles when the ball went to him. He didn't have a good throw."

Wasim Akram retired from international cricket after the 2003 ODI World Cup. With 916 wickets across formats, he is still Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in international cricket.

