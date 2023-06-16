"Other nations played here and left, there was no issue" - Salman Butt on India's unwillingness to tour Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently discussed India's government policy that prohibits the Men in Blue to tour Pakistan for cricket matches.

The India team's outright rejection of travelling to Pakistan for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 caused a major controversy earlier in the year. Several senior officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed their displeasure regarding the same, with former chief Ramiz Raja even threatening to boycott the ICC 50-over World Cup in India.

However, the issue was eventually resolved after a hybrid model was locked in for the Asia Cup. Butt opined that it was a partial success for PCB. He also highlighted that many teams have toured Pakistan in the recent past and they haven't had to face any issues.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

"It’s a partial success [acceptance of the hybrid model]. India have a policy that they don’t want to come to Pakistan. The reason is not what everyone hears. There is a special thing between India-Pakistan. It’s their government policy that they don’t want to tour Pakistan. Other nations played here and left, there was no issue."

The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 31 to September 17.

"It’ll be more of like same conditions as the World Cup" - Salman Butt on Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 will have a total of 13 ODI matches. Pakistan will host four games, while the rest of the fixtures will take place in Sri Lanka.

Salman Butt emphasized that playing in these conditions will help the Asian teams prepare for the ICC 50-over World Cup, adding:

"It’s a benefit [Asia Cup], teams will get to know each other [ahead of World Cup]. It’ll be more of like same conditions as the World Cup. It will make it very good in terms of preparation for all [Asian] teams."

The six participating teams have been divided into two groups for the continental event. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are placed in Group B.

