"Our batters didn't make it easy, we don't like to do things the easy way" - Kieron Pollard after West Indies beat Australia in 2nd ODI

Despite securing a four-wicket victory against Australia in the second ODI, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard lamented his side's inability to win games comfortably.

The hosts were 72-5 at one stage while chasing 188 for the win, and Australia looked favorites at the time. However, Jason Holder (52) and Nicholas Pooran (59*) shared a 93-run stand to guide their team to victory.

West Indies shouldn't have been chasing 188 in the first place after Australia were tottering at 45-6. Kieron Pollard was pleased with the win but acknowledged that his side needed to do a lot of work.

The 34-year-old said at the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"Pleasing to win, obviously but I think we have some work to do. Australia were [45 for 6] and getting to 190, we didn't put our foot on the X like we should have done and gave them opportunities to come into the game. Then our batters didn't make it easy, it seems like we don't like to do things the easy way. Thought 120 should have been the total."

Kieron Pollard failed to contribute with the bat as he was castled by Adam Zampa for just two runs. The leg spinner bamboozled Pollard with a well disguised googly.

"What was good was the fight"- Kieron Pollard after West Indies level the ODI series

While Kieron Pollard was disappointed by his team's lack of execution of their respective skills, the skipper lauded his team's fighting spirit. Pollard also highlighted how Australia are a world-class bowling unit despite missing Pat Cummins from their arsenal.

"They have world-class bowlers, as much as guys are missing, I think there's only one guy from the attack who is actually missing, Pat Cummins, so I think it's a world-class line-up and the test is a bit different.

"We haven't been able to combat it (Australian bowling attack) how we want to, but having said that, this time around what was good was the fight. It was a bit scratchy tonight, but that's what you need in a game like this, someone to scrap, and they both (Pooran and Holder) scrapped well for us."

With this win, West Indies have managed to keep the series alive going into the final game. The third match will be played on July 27, and the hosts will be keen to register another series win following their 4-1 victory in the T20Is against Australia.

