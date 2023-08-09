“Our captain said someone needs to put their hand up” - Suryakumar Yadav after match-winning knock in 3rd T20I

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav stated that skipper Hardik Pandya wanted someone to put their hands up and win the third T20I against West Indies. He added that he was glad to answer the captain’s call.

The Men in Blue beat West Indies by seven wickets at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. Bowling first, the visitors held the Windies to 159/5. Suryakumar then clobbered 83 off 44 balls, a knock that featured 10 fours and four sixes, as India romped home in 17.5 overs.

The 32-year-old batter was named Player of the Match for his swashbuckling innings as India stayed alive in the five-match series.

Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"It was running on the back of my mind (India never having lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that.”

Having failed to convert his starts into big knocks in previous games on the tour, Suryakumar was under pressure to deliver the goods.

Reflecting on his crucial knock, he stated:

"It was really important to be myself when I went in to bat in the powerplay, that's what the team management also wanted. I have practiced these strokes a lot and I love doing that.”

India were in early trouble in the chase in Guyana as debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) fell cheaply. However, Suryakumar came in at No. 3 and took the attack to the West Indies bowlers.

“We both understand how each other bats” - Suryakumar on partnership with Tilak Varma

During the third T20I, Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates Suryakumar and Tilak Varma added 87 runs for the third wicket to pave the way for India’s win. Praising the latter, Suryakumar said that he got a lot of confidence from the manner in which Varma batted.

"We have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great innings from him at the other end," he said.

Tilak scored an unbeaten 49 off 37 balls, a knock which included four fours and a six.