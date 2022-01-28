"Our cricket will be spineless!" - Ravi Shastri makes big statement on Ranji Trophy

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri made a huge statement on the country's domestic First Class tournament -- the Ranji Trophy. Shastri, who played a major part in India's recent domination of Test cricket, urged authorities not to "ignore" the competition.

The tournament was scrapped for the first time in its history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's season currently stands suspended with no decision on when it will be held yet. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently revealed that the competition is likely to go ahead this year and will be held across two stages.

This positive development comes after previous reports claimed this year's season was at risk of being canceled as well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was reportedly struggling to find a window for it amid a packed schedule, although it appears progress has been made on that front.

Shastri, however, urged that the tournament not be ignored. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it our cricket will be SPINELESS!"

BCCI to hold Ranji Trophy in two phases

The BCCI is planning to hold the 2022 season in two phases this season.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said today that they will hold the group stages in one phase and the knockouts in the second phase in June.

"The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June," Jay Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

He went on to add:

"My team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while at the same time ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest."

Calling it India's "most prestigious domestic tournament", he said:

"Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool every year. It is absolutely important that we take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of this premier event."

However, there is no official confirmation yet on when the BCCI plans to begin the tournament.

