"Our nation will realize that experience matter" - Shadab Khan reiterates the value of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after series loss to Afghanistan

Pakistan's stand-in captain Shadab Khan expects the nation to value the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan following their T20I series loss to Afghanistan. The all-rounder reckons that Babar and Rizwan come under criticism even if they perform well.

With the selectors resting a handful of their senior players, Shadab captained the side with plenty of youngsters. However, Afghanistan consigned them to a series defeat as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber with a seven-wicket win in the second T20I on Sunday, March 26.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Shadab said the selectors placed faith in the youngsters, given their PSL performances.

He was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"People criticize Babar and Rizwan regardless of whether they perform or not. There is always a sword hanging over them of strike rate. As a nation, we wanted youngsters to come in international cricket, as they were performing in PSL, so we thought they would play with a better strike rate."

However, the 24-year-old believes the critics will respect Babar and Rizwan a lot more after the demoralizing series loss.

"But finally, our nation will realize that experience matters and our seniors didn’t get the respect they deserved considering their performances. So after this series, they will get a lot more respect from media and the nation."

With Pakistan's top-order batters perishing cheaply yet again in the second T20I, the onus fell on Imad Wasim and Shadab. Imad, recalled to the T20I side after two years, scored a composed 64 off 57 balls, while the captain stayed not out at 32 to give their side 130 to defend.

Mohammad Nabi aces another chase after Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan rescue Pakistan

Mohammad Nabi stayed till the end to see Afghanistan home. (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who made 38 in the first T20I in a low-scoring contest, walked out after Ibrahim Zadran's dismissal.

The 38-year-old hit a maximum in the first ball of the 19th over and steered Afghanistan home with one ball to spare, with Najibullah Zadran hitting the winning runs.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



AfghanAtalan have created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It's a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork. What a momentous occasion for Afghanistan cricket!AfghanAtalan have created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It's a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork. What a momentous occasion for Afghanistan cricket! 🙌😍AfghanAtalan have created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It's a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork. https://t.co/nQ7jjqmm14

Pakistan's bowlers couldn't create enough chances as Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah were the only wicket-takers for them. While Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab bowled economically, they went wicketless.

The third and final T20I will be played on Monday, March 27, in Sharjah.

