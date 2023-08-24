"Our partnership is already yielding results" - Prasidh Krishna on learning from Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna had an impressive return to international cricket in the T20I series against Ireland. In two matches, Prasidh picked up four wickets and showed signs of getting back to his absolute best.

Prasidh was out of cricketing action since August last year because of a stress fracture that he had endured. However, he also had the support of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as both had their rehabilitation together at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Speaking to io Cinema, here's what Prasidh Krishna had to say about his learnings from Jasprit Bumrah:

"Working closely with Bumrah during our recovery at the NCA has definitely been enriching. His method of executing under pressure and his ability to keep things straightforward numerous occasions is inspiring. We've learned a lot from each other, and our partnership is already yielding results."

Prasidh Krishna on NCA sessions

It was a long road back for both Prasidh and Bumrah as the duo were out for almost a year with serious injuries. However, Prasidh explained just how well planned the rehabilitation was at the NCA, helping both him and Bumrah make a successful recovery.

On this, he stated:

"Our sessions at the NCA were thoroughly productive. The clarity we maintained and the regular assessment of our physical and mental fitness helped us in achieving our rehabilitation goals. We initially concentrated on promoting overall well-being before transitioning into bowling practice. This approach ensured a steady recovery and helped in preparing us for match conditions."

Prasidh's impressive performances have given him a look into the 17-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)